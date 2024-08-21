16 Lawmakers In India Have Declared Rape Cases: Report

New Delhi: Amid a nationwide demand for safety and security of women, an analysis conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) has revealed that among 16 sitting MPs/MLAs with declared cases related to rape, two are sitting MPs and 14 are sitting MLAs.

It said that among parties, BJP and Congress each have the highest number of sitting MPs/ MLAs with five each declared cases related to rape.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed 4693 out 4809 election affidavits of sitting MPs and MLAs. This report analyses 755 out of 776 affidavits of sitting MPs and 3938 out of 4033 sitting MLAs from all the 28 states and 8 union territories of India in the last 5 years.

It also includes analysis of the affidavits submitted for bye elections held during the 5 years’ period due to resignation, death or vacation of seat due to some other reason.

It said that out of 151 sitting MPs and MLAs who have declared cases related to crimes against women, 16 sitting MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376). “Whoever commits rape repeatedly on the same woman, shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than ten years, but may extend to imprisonment (IPC Section-376(2)(n)),” the analysis said.

The data has been extracted from the affidavits (Form 26) submitted to the ECI by candidates (now MPs and MLAs) at the time of elections held in the years between 2019 to 2024.

“The current status of the criminal cases taken from these affidavits and given in the present report is not known and may vary on a case by case basis. The completeness, timelines and instant status of all data and information used in the report are dependent upon diverse resources of such data and information, which are outside of ADR’s control,” the analysis stated.

Among various parties, BJP has the highest number of sitting MPs and MLAs (54), followed by INC with 23 and TDP with 17 sitting MPs and MLAs who have declared cases related to crimes against women.

Among the states, West Bengal has the highest number of sitting MPs and MLAs (25), followed by Andhra Pradesh with 21 and Odisha with 17 sitting lawmakers who have declared cases related crimes against women.