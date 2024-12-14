16 Foreigners Arrested For Smuggling Drugs In Navi Mumbai, Narcotics Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have arrested 16 nationals of various African countries for allegedly smuggling drugs, officials said. Narcotic drugs worth Rs 12 crore have been seized from their possession.

The development comes during a crackdown on drug smugglers and “illegal immigrants" in Navi Mumbai following the orders by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe.

The police’s crime branch raided at least 25 locations and seized various narcotics, including 2 kg 45 grams of cocaine, 663 grams of MD powder, 15 grams of methylene, 23 grams of charas, and 31 grams of ganja—totalling Rs 12 crore, Senior Police Inspector of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch, Sandeep Nigde, said.

The action was initiated in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at various police stations. More than 150 police officers were involved in the operation by the Navi Mumbai Commissionerate that is probing the source of the drugs and customers, the official added.

Meanwhile, at least 73 nationals of various African countries, including Nigeria and Kenya, have been served notices to leave the country as their passports and visas have expired. The operation was carried out through a combing operation under the guidance of Commissioner Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Deepak Sakore, Additional Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch Amit Kale, and Joint Commissioner Bhausaheb Dhole.