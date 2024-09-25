ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Polls Under Global Spotlight: 16 Foreign Missions To Monitor Second Phase Of Voting

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

To oversee the second round of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, a group of diplomats from at least 16 foreign missions—including those from the US and EU, Australia, and Russia—will arrive in Srinagar on Wednesday. For the first time, foreign diplomats have been invited by the Central government to watch the election process in the Union Territory.

Voters lineup to exercise their franchise in the second phase of J&K Assembly Polls
Voters lineup to exercise their franchise in the second phase of J&K Assembly Polls (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir): A high-profile delegation of diplomats from at least 16 foreign missions, including the United States (US), European Union (EU), Russia, and Australia, will land in the capital city on Wednesday to monitor the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This is the first time the Central government has invited international diplomats to observe the electoral process in the Union Territory.

The visit of the 20-member delegation, which also includes four representatives from the Union Ministry of External Affairs, aims to witness the peaceful execution of the elections and the robust voter turnout. Officials say this move is part of a broader effort to highlight the smooth and secure election process.

The group departed the national capital New Delhi earlier today and is scheduled to observe voting in Kashmir division areas during the day.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the diplomats will visit constituencies in Budgam and Srinagar but will likely skip the Jammu region.

The visit comes just weeks after representatives from the US mission in India visited Kashmir in late August. During that trip, Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer and First Secretary Gary Applegarth met with key political figures, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone.

Additionally, foreign representatives from G20 nations participated in a tourism roundtable in Srinagar during last year’s G20 summit.

The latest visit coincides with Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections since the abrogation of its special status in 2019 and its reorganization into two Union territories. Voting in this phase is seen as a historic step in the region's evolving political landscape.

Read More:

  1. Nine Women, Nine Stories: Meet the Female Powerhouses Who Are Shaping J&K Poll Battle Phase 1
  2. Assembly Constituencies To Watch Out For In Second Phase Of Kashmir Elections

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir): A high-profile delegation of diplomats from at least 16 foreign missions, including the United States (US), European Union (EU), Russia, and Australia, will land in the capital city on Wednesday to monitor the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This is the first time the Central government has invited international diplomats to observe the electoral process in the Union Territory.

The visit of the 20-member delegation, which also includes four representatives from the Union Ministry of External Affairs, aims to witness the peaceful execution of the elections and the robust voter turnout. Officials say this move is part of a broader effort to highlight the smooth and secure election process.

The group departed the national capital New Delhi earlier today and is scheduled to observe voting in Kashmir division areas during the day.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the diplomats will visit constituencies in Budgam and Srinagar but will likely skip the Jammu region.

The visit comes just weeks after representatives from the US mission in India visited Kashmir in late August. During that trip, Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer and First Secretary Gary Applegarth met with key political figures, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone.

Additionally, foreign representatives from G20 nations participated in a tourism roundtable in Srinagar during last year’s G20 summit.

The latest visit coincides with Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections since the abrogation of its special status in 2019 and its reorganization into two Union territories. Voting in this phase is seen as a historic step in the region's evolving political landscape.

Read More:

  1. Nine Women, Nine Stories: Meet the Female Powerhouses Who Are Shaping J&K Poll Battle Phase 1
  2. Assembly Constituencies To Watch Out For In Second Phase Of Kashmir Elections
Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSJAMMU AND KASHMIRSRINAGARFOREIGN DIPLOMATES IN JK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.