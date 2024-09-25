J&K Assembly Polls Under Global Spotlight: 16 Foreign Missions To Monitor Second Phase Of Voting

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir): A high-profile delegation of diplomats from at least 16 foreign missions, including the United States (US), European Union (EU), Russia, and Australia, will land in the capital city on Wednesday to monitor the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This is the first time the Central government has invited international diplomats to observe the electoral process in the Union Territory.
The visit of the 20-member delegation, which also includes four representatives from the Union Ministry of External Affairs, aims to witness the peaceful execution of the elections and the robust voter turnout. Officials say this move is part of a broader effort to highlight the smooth and secure election process.
The group departed the national capital New Delhi earlier today and is scheduled to observe voting in Kashmir division areas during the day.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the diplomats will visit constituencies in Budgam and Srinagar but will likely skip the Jammu region.
The visit comes just weeks after representatives from the US mission in India visited Kashmir in late August. During that trip, Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer and First Secretary Gary Applegarth met with key political figures, including former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J&K Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone.
Additionally, foreign representatives from G20 nations participated in a tourism roundtable in Srinagar during last year’s G20 summit.
The latest visit coincides with Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly elections since the abrogation of its special status in 2019 and its reorganization into two Union territories. Voting in this phase is seen as a historic step in the region's evolving political landscape.
