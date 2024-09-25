ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Assembly Polls Under Global Spotlight: 16 Foreign Missions To Monitor Second Phase Of Voting

Voters lineup to exercise their franchise in the second phase of J&K Assembly Polls ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir): A high-profile delegation of diplomats from at least 16 foreign missions, including the United States (US), European Union (EU), Russia, and Australia, will land in the capital city on Wednesday to monitor the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This is the first time the Central government has invited international diplomats to observe the electoral process in the Union Territory.

The visit of the 20-member delegation, which also includes four representatives from the Union Ministry of External Affairs, aims to witness the peaceful execution of the elections and the robust voter turnout. Officials say this move is part of a broader effort to highlight the smooth and secure election process.

The group departed the national capital New Delhi earlier today and is scheduled to observe voting in Kashmir division areas during the day.