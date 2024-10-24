ETV Bharat / bharat

16 Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lanka, TN CM Tells Jaishankar; Seeks Action

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin apprised EAM S Jaishankar of the arrest of 16 fishermen by Sri Lanka and sought steps for quick release.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of the arrest of as many as 16 fishermen by Sri Lanka and the seizure of their 2 boats and sought steps for their quick release. Writing to Jaishankar, Stalin said the fishermen who hailed from Rameswaram were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on October 23.

The chief minister requested the union minister to initiate action to prevent the arrest of fishermen and ensure the expeditious release of all the 128 Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka. Also, 199 fishing boats are still under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities and efforts must be made to get them released quickly.

"Further, I hope the proposed deliberations of the Joint Working Group will bring us closer to a lasting solution to this festering issue," the cm added.

TAGGED:



