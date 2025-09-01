ETV Bharat / bharat

16 Devotees Dead, Thousands Rescued As Heavy Rains Disrupt Manimahesh Yatra In Himachal Pradesh

Chamba: At least 16 devotees died, and thousands were rescued after heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods disrupted the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, officials said Sunday.

District Commissioner Mukesh Repswal said seven pilgrims died during the Manimahesh Kailash Parikrama, while nine others lost their lives at various places along the pilgrimage route. “We were forced to conclude the yatra due to challenging weather,” he said.

The pilgrimage, which began on August 15, was supposed to end on September 8, but it first halted on Wednesday (August 27) after torrential rains damaged roads and bridges, stranding more than 15,000 devotees. With no respite from the rains, authorities finally called off the yatra on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have evacuated thousands of people, mostly devotees, amid the challenging conditions.

NDRF team rescuing people after heavy rains disrupted normal life (ETV Bharat)

“Over 3,359 devotees have been brought back to Chamba so far. However, roads were badly damaged due to landslides, making the rescue operation extremely challenging,” Repswal said.

According to him, over 10,000 pilgrims had reached Kalsui on foot, from where state buses and private vehicles carried them to Chamba, Pathankot and Jammu.