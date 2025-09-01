16 Devotees Dead, Thousands Rescued As Heavy Rains Disrupt Manimahesh Yatra In Himachal Pradesh

Chamba: At least 16 devotees died, and thousands were rescued after heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods disrupted the Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, officials said Sunday.
District Commissioner Mukesh Repswal said seven pilgrims died during the Manimahesh Kailash Parikrama, while nine others lost their lives at various places along the pilgrimage route. “We were forced to conclude the yatra due to challenging weather,” he said.
The pilgrimage, which began on August 15, was supposed to end on September 8, but it first halted on Wednesday (August 27) after torrential rains damaged roads and bridges, stranding more than 15,000 devotees. With no respite from the rains, authorities finally called off the yatra on Sunday.
Meanwhile, rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have evacuated thousands of people, mostly devotees, amid the challenging conditions.
“Over 3,359 devotees have been brought back to Chamba so far. However, roads were badly damaged due to landslides, making the rescue operation extremely challenging,” Repswal said.
According to him, over 10,000 pilgrims had reached Kalsui on foot, from where state buses and private vehicles carried them to Chamba, Pathankot and Jammu.
About 50 devotees were still stranded near Gaurikund as of Saturday evening, with relief teams, police and medical staff expected to shift them to Bharmour soon. “Around 4,000 others remained in Bharmour, leaving gradually on foot,” the DC said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, several devotees narrated distressing experiences, saying road closure left them stranded for hours without assistance.
“We could neither go up nor come down. Many were stranded without food, water, electricity or mobile networks,” said a pilgrim.
सैंकड़ों लोग भरमौर से चंबा पैदल जा रहे हैं। धीरे धीरे लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों तक पहुंचने लगे है।।#chamba #manimahesh pic.twitter.com/mlU10hjlyP— Ajay Banyal (@iAjay_Banyal) August 29, 2025
Deepak and Robin, devotees from Ludhiana, said they had to walk two days on a dangerous route following a landslide, which blocked the major road.
“Non-stop rain and fog hindered helicopter evacuations, but efforts are on to evacuate devotees from Sachui to Gaurikund, but flights could not be possible due to bad weather,” said the DC.
For the first time, the traditional royal bath in Manimahesh Dal Lake on Radha Ashtami could not take place this time and was instead performed in 84 temple complexes instead of Dal Lake.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the next two days and forecasts heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh. It also warned that the weather system may lead to swollen rivers and streams across the state, triggering floods in neighbouring states Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Read More