Navy's MiG-29K, Anti-Ship Helicopters, TEDBF Model To Be Displayed At Aero India Event

New Delhi: A range of naval aviation assets, including MiG-29K -- a fourth generation carrier-borne fighter aircraft -- Seaking 42B and anti-ship helicopters will be showcased by the Indian Navy at the Aero India 2025, officials said on Sunday.

Besides, the Navy will also display the Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) in the exhibition area. The aircraft is designed by the Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA) and manufactured by Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to inaugurate the 15th edition of 'Aero India', billed as Asia's largest air show. He will also inaugurate an India Pavillion at the venue in Bengaluru.

The Indian Navy will put on display in the India Pavillion a "scaled model" of its future deck-borne fighter -- the Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter or TEDBF (4++ generation aircraft) -- designed by ADA, the ministry said.

Indian Navy has championed the cause of 'Aatmanirbharta' wherein it has "transformed from a 'Buyer's Navy' to a 'Builder's Navy' with over 60 warships being constructed in Indian shipyards," it said. Indian Naval Aviation which forms an integral part of the Navy, is also steadfast on this path, the ministry said.

"Towards charting a firm course in this direction, a vision document 'Aatmanirbhar Indian Naval Aviation: Technological Roadmap 2047' has been formulated and is planned for release during Aero India 2025," it added.

Aero India is a biennial air show and aviation exhibition held in Bengaluru by the Defence Exhibition Organisation, Department of Defence Production and the Ministry of Defence. The event is being held from February 10-14 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru.

"Aero India offers a distinctive platform to users, research and development establishments, academia, industry partners, MSMEs and start-ups to interact and collectively contribute towards the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 through the aviation sector," the ministry said.

"The event offers a platform for the Naval Aviation to present its future requirements and for the industry to showcase what they have to offer concerning the three S -- systems, structures and software -- essentially required in any Naval Aviation platform," it added.

The Indian Navy operates on high seas and vast oceans away from the mainland. Consequently, there is not much visibility of the Indian Navy's aviation platforms, officials said.

"Aero India 2025 is being used as an opportunity to showcase and acquaint the general populace with various types of naval aircraft being presently operated by the Indian Navy as part of the static display.

"This will include MiG-29K, a fourth generation carrier-borne fighter aircraft, Kamov 31 airborne early warning helicopter, Seaking 42B and MH 60 R anti-submarine and anti-ship helicopters," the ministry said.