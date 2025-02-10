'Maha Kumbh Of India's Might:' Rajnath Singh Hails Country's Tech Advancement At Aero India Inauguration

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday inaugurated the 15th edition of Aero India, recognised as Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, at Yelahanka Air Force Station on Monday. Drawing a comparison to the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in Prayagraj, Rajnath Singh described 'Aero India 2025' as a Maha Kumbh of India's display of might.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he said, "During this time in India, the Maha Kumbh Mela is taking place, where many people from India and abroad are taking a holy dip in Prayagraj.“I, too, was fortunate to take a holy dip in Prayagraj. I believe that the Aero India show marks the beginning of another Maha Kumbh in the country."

The five-day extravaganza event will take place from February 10th to 14th, 2025. February 10th to 12th have been reserved as business days, with the 13th & 14th set as public days for people to witness the show.

During his address after inaugurating the Aero India event, Singh emphasized how Aero India showcases India's technological advancements to the world. "On one side, Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh reflects self-esteem, while on the other, this Maha Kumbh of Aero India is about ‘Anusandhan’ (research),” he described.

"Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh focusses on internal strengthening, whereas Aero India emphasises external strengthening. Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh showcases India's rich culture, while Aero India displays India's military and technological might,” he underlined.

"At Prayagraj, India’s heritage and spirituality are on display, and here, at Aero India, a Maha Kumbh of ‘parakram’ (valour) and ‘ayudh’ (weaponry) is taking place.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement—‘Vikas bhi aur Virasat bhi’ (development and heritage together)—is most appropriate at this moment. Such an event can happen only in India,” Singh remarked.

"This is a significant moment not just for me but for the entire country. I extend my respect to India's brave soldiers. We have a rich heritage of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (The guest is God). In India, we treat our guests as divine. I want to share this tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ with all the esteemed guests who have arrived from different parts of the world,” he said.

Singh praised the peace and prosperity in India amid global uncertainties. He stated, "As a large country, India has always been an advocate for peace and stability." He also discussed the record figures achieved by Indian defence exports, saying, "Defense exports have reached a record figure of Rs 21,000 crore."

The five-day extravaganza event with the broad theme, of 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', will showcase India's aerial prowess and indigenous cutting-edge innovations alongside state-of-the-art products of global aerospace companies, officials said.

In keeping the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India, Make for the World' line in vision, the event will also provide a stage to forge international collaborations to fast-track the indigenisation process, thereby providing a thrust to the union government's resolve of making the country Viksit Bharat by 2047, they said.

Spanning over 42,000 square meters, the event will feature more than 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, making it the largest Aero India to date. On Sunday, Rajnath Singh expressed that the participation of over 90 countries demonstrates the increasing global confidence in India's aerospace and defence capabilities.

"Defence ministers or representatives from about 30 countries have come to participate in this event. The presence of Air Chiefs and Secretaries from 43 countries further highlights the significance of this event - not just for India, but for the entire international defence community," he said.