155 Cadets Pass Out Of OTA Chennai, Inducted Into Various Arms And Services Of Indian Army
The parade at the revered Parameswaran Drill Square marked the passing out ceremony of officers of SSC -120, SSC (W)-34 and equivalent courses.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 10:46 PM IST
Chennai: As many as 155 cadets were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army after an impressive passing out parade at Officers Training Academy, Chennai.
The spectacular military parade at the revered Parameswaran Drill Square of OTA Chennai marked the passing out ceremony of officers of Short Service Commission (SSC) -120, SSC (W)-34 and equivalent courses. The immaculate drill of the cadets marching to enthralling martial tunes left the audience spell bound.
It was a proud moment for the cadets and their parents, as also the instructors and administrative staff of OTA Chennai, who over the last one year of integrated training have seen the transformation of these proud men and women into future leaders of the Indian Army.
Additionally, nine foreign officer cadets and 12 foreign officer cadets (women) from nine friendly foreign countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.
The passing out parade was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, PVSM, AVSM, CAS who also presented the Sword of Honour and Silver Medal to ACA Raj Biswas, OTA Gold Medal to AUO Parul Dhadwal, and the Bronze Medal to BUO Pranjal Dixit.
The reviewing officer, in his address, lauded the cadets and OTA staff for their exemplary achievements, exhorting the newly commissioned officers to uphold the cardinal military values of 'Selfless Service to the Nation' and steadfast pursuit of excellence in all endeavours.
Following the immaculate parade, the pipping ceremony symbolized a solemn vow as newly commissioned officers, adorned with the gleaming insignia on their shoulders, pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India and committed to safeguard the nation at all
costs.
The newly commissioned officers, donning their ranks and regimental accoutrements, swore allegiance to the country and the Constitution of India as they stepped out of the portals of the Officers Training Academy, committed to 'Serve with Honour' to safeguard the honour of the country.
