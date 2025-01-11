ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladesh To Skip 150-Year Celebration Of India Meteorological Department

Dhaka: Bangladeshi officials will not attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), authorities said on Friday, citing restrictions on non-essential foreign travel at government expense.

Mominul Islam, the acting director of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), confirmed receiving the invitation from the IMD a month ago, saying: “The India Meteorological Department invited us to their 150th anniversary celebrations.

We maintain good relations and continue to collaborate with them. However, we are not going to the event as there is an obligation to limit non-essential foreign trips funded by the government,” Islam told bdnews 24.

He emphasised the regular contact between the two agencies, noting his recent visit to India on December 20, 2024, for a separate meeting with Indian meteorologists.