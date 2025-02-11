ETV Bharat / bharat

150 Fall Ill After Eating Dinner In Moradabad Wedding Ceremony

About 400 guests attended the event and after consuming Gajar Halwa, 150 people complained of stomach ache and nausea. All have been admitted to hospitals.

The patients undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabd.
The patients undergoing treatment at a hospital in Moradabd.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

Moradabad: About 150 people fell ill after consuming a carrot dish at a wedding ceremony on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. All of them have been admitted to the government hospital where their condition is stated to be normal. The ceremony was attended by about 400 people.

The ceremony was for the son of Rajpal, a teacher from Fridnagar village under the Thakurdwara police station. After having carrot halwa for dinner, some guests complained of stomach aches and started vomiting. They were immediately rushed to the nearby government and private hospitals from where some participants were referred to other health facilities.

It is believed that the mawa, an ingredient added during the preparation of the sweet dish, was adulterated which resulted in food poisoning.

"There was both veg and non-veg foods on the dinner menu. After eating food, people started complaining of vomiting and stomach ache. It is not known what the cook mixed in the food that worsened everyone's condition," Gabbar, one of those who fell ill, said.

"About 85 per cent of the guests who came to the feast fell ill. People started falling ill one by one after consuming food," Sagar, an attendee, said.

The former head of Thakurdwara Block said, "A lot of people started complaining of vomiting and stomach aches at the wedding ceremony. All of them have been admitted to different hospitals. Everyone's condition is normal."

