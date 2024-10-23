Ayurveda Goes Global: 150 Nations To Join Wellness Revolution on Ayurveda Day 2024

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush is set to host the 9th annual Ayurveda Day on October 29, 2024, themed 'Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health.' This year marks a significant milestone, with over 150 countries celebrating the global event.
The main event will take place at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) here. Union Minister of State for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, expressed enthusiasm for the worldwide adoption of Ayurveda.
Jadhav said, "Ayurveda Day has now become a global movement. We are proud to see 150 countries coming together to celebrate the wisdom of Ayurveda."
He emphasised that this year’s theme reflects a new dimension in Ayurveda’s contribution to global health, aligning with the Ministry’s goal of promoting Ayurveda as a robust and accessible healthcare system.
The AIIA has organised a month-long program aimed at engaging communities across India to highlight Ayurveda’s role in preventive and curative healthcare.
The Ministry is committed to integrating Ayurveda with modern science, a sentiment echoed by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush.
"Ayurveda Day 2024 focuses on addressing significant global health challenges, such as non-communicable diseases, mental health, and antimicrobial resistance, through an innovative lens," he explained.
Kotecha also underscored the Ayush Ministry’s digital transformation initiatives, including the Ayurgyan Scheme, Ayush Research Portal, and Namaste Portal, all part of the broader Ayush Grid effort to make Ayurveda knowledge widely accessible.
Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor to the Ministry of Ayush, emphasised the importance of research in demonstrating Ayurveda’s scientific relevance.
"The theme ‘Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health’ highlights extensive research validating Ayurveda as an effective medicinal system worldwide," he stated, noting that the focus on innovation will inspire young professionals and startups to engage with Ayurveda.
"This year’s theme has energised communities across the North East," said Dr. Mohan Singh, Director of Ayush in Jammu & Kashmir.
Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the National Institute of Ayurveda, shared pride in the preparation efforts by students and scholars. He views Ayurveda Day as a significant opportunity to explore new dimensions of holistic health.