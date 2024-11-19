ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Students Arrested in Patan Ragging Case After First-Year MBBS Student Dies

Patan: A tragic incident has shaken Dharpur Medical College in Patan, Gujarat, after an 18-year-old first-year MBBS student, Anil Natwarlal Methania, died following an alleged ragging incident. The incident occurred on November 16, when Anil was reportedly subjected to physical and mental abuse by senior students. He collapsed from dizziness and died soon after, despite efforts to save him.

Anil Methania, who was from Jesada village in Dhrangadhra taluk of Surendranagar district, had only joined the college a month earlier. On the night of November 16, Anil was called to a common room in the student hostel by senior students, where he was forced to sing, dance, and endure continuous physical and mental stress. After standing for an extended period, he fainted and later died while undergoing treatment.

The college's Anti-Ragging Committee launched an immediate investigation, and the Additional Dean, Professor Anil Kumar Gokul Singh, lodged a complaint against 15 students involved in the incident with the police.