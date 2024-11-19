ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Students Arrested in Patan Ragging Case After First-Year MBBS Student Dies

Anil Natwarlal Methania, an 18-year-old first-year MBBS student, died after alleged ragging by seniors at Dharpur Medical College in Patan, Gujarat, on November 16.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Patan: A tragic incident has shaken Dharpur Medical College in Patan, Gujarat, after an 18-year-old first-year MBBS student, Anil Natwarlal Methania, died following an alleged ragging incident. The incident occurred on November 16, when Anil was reportedly subjected to physical and mental abuse by senior students. He collapsed from dizziness and died soon after, despite efforts to save him.

Anil Methania, who was from Jesada village in Dhrangadhra taluk of Surendranagar district, had only joined the college a month earlier. On the night of November 16, Anil was called to a common room in the student hostel by senior students, where he was forced to sing, dance, and endure continuous physical and mental stress. After standing for an extended period, he fainted and later died while undergoing treatment.

The college's Anti-Ragging Committee launched an immediate investigation, and the Additional Dean, Professor Anil Kumar Gokul Singh, lodged a complaint against 15 students involved in the incident with the police.

The arrested students include Awadhesh Ashokbhai Patel, Hiren Mansukhbhai Prajapati, Tushar Peerabhai Gohlekar, Prakash Madhabhai Desai, Jaimin Savjibhai Chaudhary, Praveen Varjangbhai Chaudhary, Vivek Gamanbhai Rabari, Rutvik Purushottambhai Limbadiya, Mehul Pratapbhai Dhedhatar, Surjal Rudabhai Baldania, Haresh Gambhirbhai Chawda, Vaibhav Kumar. Vikesh Kumar Rawal, Parag Bharatbhai Kalasaria, Utpal Shailaishbhai Vasava, and Vishal Lagdhirbhai Chaudhary. The college has suspended all 15 accused students from hostel and academic activities. They are set to be produced in a court.

TAGGED:

PATAN RAGGING CASE15 STUDENTS ARRESTEDDHARPUR MEDICAL COLLEGE IN GUJARATFIRST YEAR MBBS STUDENT DIES

