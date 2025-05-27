ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Injured In Bee Attack In UP's Aligarh

Aligarh: About 15 people were stung by honeybees on Tuesday after a person attacked the hive near Chandaus Police Station in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a viral video of the incident, some people were seen covered with blankets to escape from the swarm of bees. The injured have been admitted to the community health centre, where the condition of some patients is stated to be critical.

It is learnt that some people from Haryana's Gurugram went to the Chandaus Police Station for some work. They were eating samosa and chutney near the main gate, where there was a beehive close by. Some bees started hovering over the samosa and chutney of one of them, who was pissed of and hit the hive to scare them away.