15 Injured In Bee Attack In UP's Aligarh

According to an eyewitness account, some bees were disturbing a person eating samosas at the Chandaus Police Station. Irked by this, he hit the beehive.

People cover themselves with blanket to escape bees in Aligarh.
People cover themselves with blanket to escape bees in Aligarh. (ETV Bharat)
Aligarh: About 15 people were stung by honeybees on Tuesday after a person attacked the hive near Chandaus Police Station in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a viral video of the incident, some people were seen covered with blankets to escape from the swarm of bees. The injured have been admitted to the community health centre, where the condition of some patients is stated to be critical.

It is learnt that some people from Haryana's Gurugram went to the Chandaus Police Station for some work. They were eating samosa and chutney near the main gate, where there was a beehive close by. Some bees started hovering over the samosa and chutney of one of them, who was pissed of and hit the hive to scare them away.

However, the opposite happened, as swarms of bees started stinging people in the police station precinct, and they started running for cover.

Lakshmi Narayan, an eyewitness, said, "A swarm of bees attacked people, creating chaos in the police station. The bees chased and stung people. The local people and police personnel protected themselves with blankets. About 15 people were injured in the attack. For about 30 minutes, the bees kept surrounding and stinging people."

Later, the police personnel somehow drove the bees away by creating smoke on the premises.

