15 Dead, Five Missing As Heavy Rains Pound Telangana; Govt Steps Up Relief Measures

Hyderabad (Telangana): Incessant rains have caused havoc in parts of Telangana killing at least 15 people with five others missing in flooding and rain-related incidents even as the closure of highways and other roads have disrupted traffic due to overflowing rivulets, which have also submerged low lying areas leading to a flood situation.

Monsoon rains since the past couple of days have unleashed their fury across Telangana, with heavy downpours recorded in several regions within a short span. Torrential rains locally described as "Kumbhavrishti," have inundated parts of the state with extensive flooding, particularly in the districts of Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda.



Tragic Deaths In Record-Breaking Rainfall

According to the Meteorological Department, between 8:30 AM on Saturday and 8:30 AM on Sunday, Kakaravai in Khammam district recorded an astounding 52.19 cm of rainfall, while Inugurthi in Mahabubabad district witnessed 45.65 cm. These rainfall figures are part of a larger trend, with eight districts, including Suryapet, Bhadradri, Mulugu, Warangal, Janagama, and Yadadri, all receiving over 20 cm of rain within 24 hours, a threshold that classifies the downpour as Kumbhavrishti.

Historically, the highest single-day rainfall recorded was 62 cm in Chitya, Jayashankar district, on July 27, 2023, followed by 58.1 cm in Peruru, Mulugu district, on July 19, 2013. Kakaravai's 52.19 cm now ranks as the third-highest in the state.

At least 15 people have lost their lives in flooding and rain-related incidents in Telangana while five others are missing. The death toll is likely to increase.



Heavy Rains And Floods Devastate Warangal

Warangal district of Telangana has been severely impacted by heavy rains due to the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, bringing life to a near standstill. The incessant downpour has caused streams and ponds to overflow, leading to the flooding of national highways and cutting off traffic. In Mahabubabad district, the floodwaters damaged railway tracks, causing numerous trains to halt and leaving passengers stranded in difficult conditions.

Tragic Losses

The heavy rains have led to the deaths of four individuals across the district, while two others remain missing. The Bondivagu river in Warangal city overflowed, trapping several colonies in a water blockade. Authorities have moved the affected residents to rehabilitation centers for safety.

In Mulugu and Bhupalapalli districts, rivers have overflowed, isolating many villages. The heavy rains have also caused significant damage to the forests, with all trees across 50 acres between Tadwai and Medaram road in Mulugu district being destroyed.

Three streams overflowed in Khammam district submerging in 15 colonies. In Mahabubabad district, railway track between Intikanne-Kesamudram stations and about 300 meters between Mahabubabad-Tallapoosapalli stations has been washed away by the heavy rains and flooding due to which 24 trains have been suspended on this route.

Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway Shut

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, which initially saw vehicles being diverted, was eventually shut down due to the overflowing rivulets. The situation is particularly dire on the highways connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Warangal, Bhupalpatnam, and Siddipet, where ponds and canals have overflowed, submerging large sections of the roads.

Vehicles were stuck for kilometers due to flooding at many places.

Hundreds of vehicles remain stranded, with traffic severely disrupted, especially on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway. In areas like Kodada in Nalgonda district and Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh, the heavy floodwaters have left vehicles stuck for kilometers. Police are now turning vehicles back as the roads have become completely impassable.

Flood Brakes For RTC Buses

Heavy rains also stranded RTC travel across the state due the flood situation. The RTC buses got stuck in floods in many places due to overflowing rivers and rivulets. The heavy rains in Telangana have affected traffic of buses on 218 routes across the state.

The RTC buses cover an average of 32 lakh km daily. Due to heavy rains, this number plunged to 20-22 lakh km on Sunday with scores of buses canceled due to the flood-like situation.

Trains Cancelled/Diverted

A Railways spokesperson said that due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks at several locations at Vijayawada & Secunderabad Divisions on South central Railway, the following trains are Cancelled and diverted as details below.

Trains Cancelled

1. Train No.12864 SVM Bengaluru – Howrah SF Express leaving SVM Bengaluru on 03.09.2024 is cancelled for want of rake.

2. Train No.12740 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Garibrath Express leaving Secunderabad on 02.09.2024 is cancelled.

3. Train No.12739 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad Garibrath Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 02.09.2024 is cancelled.

4. Train No.12841 Shalimar - MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express leaving Shalimar on 02.09.2024 will be cancelled.

5. Train No.22605 Purulia - Tirunelveli SF Express leaving Purulia on 02.09.2024 will be cancelled.

6. Train No.06082 Shalimar – Kochuveli Special Express leaving Shalimar on 02.09.2024 will be cancelled.

7. Train No.12665 Howrah - Kanyakumari SF Express leaving Howrah on 02.09.2024 is cancelled.

8. Train No.22841Santragachi – Tambaram Antyodaya Express leaving Santragachi on 02.09.2024 is cancelled.

9. Train No.22837 Hatia - Ernakulam Dharti Abba AC Express leaving Hatia on 02.09.2024 is cancelled.

10. Train No.22817 Howrah- Mysuru SF Express leaving Howrah on 06.09.2024 will be cancelled for want of rake.

Diverted Trains

1. The train No. 20805 Visakhapatnam- New Delhi- AP Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 02.09.2024 will run in diverted route via Vizianagaram- Rayagada - Titlagarh - Raipur Nagpur Instead of Duvvada-Vijayawada-Warangal - Ballarsha.

2. The Train No.18519 Visakhapatnam - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express leaving Visakhapatnam on 02.09.2024will run in diverted route Via Guntur - Nalgonda - Pagidipalli instead of Khammam - Warangal - Kazipet.

3. The train No. 20804 Gandhidham - Visakhapatnam SF Express leaving Gandhidham12842 on 01.09.2024 will run in diverted route viaNagpur – Raipur – Titlagarh - Rayagada Vizianagaram- Instead of Ballarsha–Warangal – Vijayawada - Duvvada.

4. The Train No 11020 Bhubaneswar - CST Mumbai Konark Express leaving Bhubaneswar on 02.09.2024 will run in diverted route Via Guntur - Nalgonda - Pagidipalli instead of Khammam - Warangal - Kazipet.

5. The Train No 18520 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Visakhapatnam Express leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 02.09.2024 will run in diverted route Via Pagidipalli - Nalgonda- Guntur instead of Kazipet - Warangal - Khammam.

Passengers have been asked to take note on cancellation and plan accordingly.

Govt Steps Up Relief Measures

The Telangana government on Monday stepped up relief measures as the affected people in the inundated low lying areas were shifted to relief camps at some places in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to conduct a meeting with officials to take stock of the rain relief measures.

The flood victims at Khammam said that the Munneru rivulet, which is in spate due to the heavy rains, washed away their belongings.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya visited rain-affected areas in the Mahabubabad district and enquired about the relief measures taken up and about help provided to those who were shifted to relief camps.

Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) on September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the rain-hit areas and the damages caused due to flood fury in the state.

Firefighters' Heroic Efforts Avert Disaster in Flooded Areas

Amidst the heavy rains that have battered Telangana, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department has risen to the occasion, executing critical rescue operations across the state. From Saturday night onward, firefighting teams have been actively working to evacuate residents from flood-affected areas, ensuring the safety of hundreds of people.

Mass Evacuations in Suryapet and Mulugu Districts

In one of the most significant rescue efforts, around 450 residents of Shirdi Sainagar in Suryapet district, who were trapped by the overflowing Kodada pond, were evacuated to safety. The rescue teams, working tirelessly for hours, used boats to ferry the stranded individuals to secure locations. Additionally, six people were rescued from the main road near the LIC office in Kodada, while two others were saved from the backwaters of Kodada pond and Togurai village.

In Mulugu district, about 150 people were evacuated from the flooded Kondai village, where rising waters had posed a severe threat to the residents' safety.

Heroic Rescues in Khammam and Mahabubabad Districts

The situation in Khammam district was equally dire, with 50 people being rescued from the waterlogged Vaira Indiramma colony and another five individuals from Madhira Vangaveedu. In Mahabubabad district, the village of Dharmaram Sutarantanda was submerged, leaving many residents stranded. Fire department personnel, using ropes, managed to save tens of flood victims from the rising waters.

Operations Across the State

Rescue efforts were not limited to these districts. The fire services carried out operations at several other locations, including Mini Tankbund in Mahabubnagar district, Maripeda Bichurajpalli in Mahabubabad district, Kamareddy Bhavaninagar, Sirisilla Road, and Wardannapet Illanda in Warangal district.

In Greater Hyderabad, the firefighting teams were instrumental in clearing fallen trees and restoring traffic in affected areas such as Mettuguda, Jubilee Hills, Balanagar, Tolichowki, Sainikpuri, Gandimaisamma, and Gachibowli.

The prompt and dedicated actions of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department have undoubtedly prevented further tragedies in the wake of the severe flooding. Their efforts to evacuate hundreds of people from life-threatening situations have been nothing short of heroic, showcasing the critical role these brave firefighters play in disaster response.

Met Issues Red Alert For These Districts

The Meteorological Department has faced criticism for its failure to provide timely warnings. Despite the severe rainfall, the department did not issue a red alert for several affected districts, including Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Janagama, and Yadadri, until it was too late. A red warning, typically indicating rainfall exceeding 20 cm, was eventually issued but only after significant damage had already occurred.

The meteorological disturbance responsible for these heavy rains is a cyclone that crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam early Sunday morning. The cyclone has since moved northwest and was centered 310 km from Ramagundam by Sunday evening. It is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area as it continues towards Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

With the monsoon trough extending from Madhya Pradesh's Guna region to the Bay of Bengal, more rain is expected on Monday and Tuesday. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Medak districts, warning of heavy rains. Other districts are expected to experience moderate rainfall during this period.

Residents in the affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant as the situation evolves, with authorities on high alert to manage the flooding and prevent further damage.