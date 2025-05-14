ETV Bharat / bharat

148 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Living In Rajasthan To Be Repatriated

Jodhpur: The first batch of Bangladeshi nationals, held during a campaign against illegal immigrants in Rajasthan's Sikar district, will be repatriated on Wednesday. For the purpose, a team of Sikar Police reached the Jodhpur Air Force Station with 148 Bangladeshi nationals under tight security, from where they will be flown to West Bengal in a special plane.

After their arrival, they would be handed over to the BSF for handing them over to the security forces of Bangladesh. A contingent of the Airport Police, Ratanada Police and Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) was deployed all along the route from Sikar to Jodhpur for security.

At Jodhpur Air Force Station, the attendance of the illegal immigrants was recorded, and their belongings were handed over to the army officials in the presence of DCP Alok Srivastava.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, the Centre has launched a campaign to identify and repatriate all Bangladeshi citizens living illegally in the country. Under this, 1,008 suspected Bangladeshi citizens were held from 17 districts in Rajasthan. About 761 were identified in Jaipur and 394 in Sikar.