ETV Bharat / bharat

14 Students In Kota Govt School Faint After 'Gas Leak'

The students were taken to the CFCL Hospital for first aid. However, the police have not confirmed the alleged gas leakage after the initial investigation.

Crowd ghather at the government school in Kota after the incident.
Crowd ghather at the government school in Kota after the incident. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

Updated : Feb 15, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

Kota: About 14 students of a government school in Gadepan under the Simaliya police station in the district fell unconscious after possibly inhaling poisonous has leaked from a nearby factory. The family members of the victims have blamed gas leakage as the prime reason behind the illness. The students were taken to the CFCL Hospital where they were provided with first aid.

However, the police have not confirmed the gas leakage after the initial investigation.

"After receiving the information, I reached the spot. The true cause of the matter would be revealed after investigation. Doctors said the children were out of danger. The Pollution Control Board has been directed to investigate the case," Kota collector Dr Ravindra Goswami said.

"Villagers have verbally complained about the gas leak. Some children have been sent to Kota for treatment. The whole matter is being investigated," Sujit Shankar, Kota Rural SP, said.

"About 12 to 14 children and a woman fell ill and were taken to the hospital. Seven children were sent to Kota's JK Lone and New Hospital. Their condition is normal," Simaliya PS ASI Shivraj Singh said.

ASI Shivraj Singh of Simaliya police station says that 12 to 14 children and a woman were hurt. They were taken to the hospital, from where 7 children were sent to Kota's JK Lone and New Hospital. They were sent by ambulance and admitted there. However, their condition is normal.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla personally instructed the district administration to look into the matter. BJP district president Prem Gochar also visited the school to seek information.

Also Read:

  1. 40 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak From Baloda Bazar Cement Plant
  2. One Critical After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Pharma Company In Andhra Pradesh

Kota: About 14 students of a government school in Gadepan under the Simaliya police station in the district fell unconscious after possibly inhaling poisonous has leaked from a nearby factory. The family members of the victims have blamed gas leakage as the prime reason behind the illness. The students were taken to the CFCL Hospital where they were provided with first aid.

However, the police have not confirmed the gas leakage after the initial investigation.

"After receiving the information, I reached the spot. The true cause of the matter would be revealed after investigation. Doctors said the children were out of danger. The Pollution Control Board has been directed to investigate the case," Kota collector Dr Ravindra Goswami said.

"Villagers have verbally complained about the gas leak. Some children have been sent to Kota for treatment. The whole matter is being investigated," Sujit Shankar, Kota Rural SP, said.

"About 12 to 14 children and a woman fell ill and were taken to the hospital. Seven children were sent to Kota's JK Lone and New Hospital. Their condition is normal," Simaliya PS ASI Shivraj Singh said.

ASI Shivraj Singh of Simaliya police station says that 12 to 14 children and a woman were hurt. They were taken to the hospital, from where 7 children were sent to Kota's JK Lone and New Hospital. They were sent by ambulance and admitted there. However, their condition is normal.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla personally instructed the district administration to look into the matter. BJP district president Prem Gochar also visited the school to seek information.

Also Read:

  1. 40 Students Fall Ill After Gas Leak From Baloda Bazar Cement Plant
  2. One Critical After Inhaling Toxic Gas At Pharma Company In Andhra Pradesh
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KOTA COLLECTORKOTA SPSPEAKER OM BIRLACFCL HOSPITALGAS LEAK IN KOTA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.