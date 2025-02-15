ETV Bharat / bharat

14 Students In Kota Govt School Faint After 'Gas Leak'

Kota: About 14 students of a government school in Gadepan under the Simaliya police station in the district fell unconscious after possibly inhaling poisonous has leaked from a nearby factory. The family members of the victims have blamed gas leakage as the prime reason behind the illness. The students were taken to the CFCL Hospital where they were provided with first aid.

However, the police have not confirmed the gas leakage after the initial investigation.

"After receiving the information, I reached the spot. The true cause of the matter would be revealed after investigation. Doctors said the children were out of danger. The Pollution Control Board has been directed to investigate the case," Kota collector Dr Ravindra Goswami said.

"Villagers have verbally complained about the gas leak. Some children have been sent to Kota for treatment. The whole matter is being investigated," Sujit Shankar, Kota Rural SP, said.