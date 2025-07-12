14-Member Team From BHU's Mountaineering Centre Scales Moon Peak In HP

Varanasi: The University Mountaineering Centre of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been training prospective mountaineers and sends a batch of 14 to scale the higher peaks in the valleys of Himachal Pradesh.

This year, the team successfully scaled the Moon Peak (4,650 metres) in the Dhauladhar Range in 19 hours, and returned on July 4 to a gala welcome by Professor Anil Kumar Singh, in charge of the mountaineering centre and other members. Under the able guidance of instructors Balram Yadav and Shivnarayan Yadav, the team — comprising six female and six male members — embarked on the expedition on June 23. Registrar, Professor Arun Kumar Singh; Dean, Professor Anupam Kumar Nema, and honorary director of Malaviya Bhawan, Professor Rajaram Shukla, officially flagged off the expedition.

Sing said, "BHU has housed a mountaineering centre for 50 years, where both basic and advanced courses are taught to children. This is the only university in the country where such a centre exists. It imparts basic and advanced training in mountaineering to 100 students every year. The course helps children serve the country in future by brightening their career prospects in adventure tourism."

The team in front of the mountaineering centre in BHU. (ETV Bharat)

Elaborating on the admission part, he said," The admission process for this course is different, which opens in September-October for the basic course and in November-December for the advanced course. It includes both written and physical tests for their screening. After learning the basics, a student can take admission in the advanced course. Out of 50 children who complete the basic course, 14 are selected for the advanced course every year. In the advanced phase, they are imparted special training and sent to climb the Himalayan mountains. If we talk about its fees, then the basic is Rs 2,500 and the advance is Rs 5,000."

Yadav said mountaineering is the most important of all sports. "It is a course that tests one's courage and ability, which strengthens the self-confidence of the children. We train them in different ways, where mental and physical fitness-related aspects are prioritised. At every phase of the training period, their diet is taken care of, in which light and easily digestible food with high calories is provided. Foods have a high amount of carbohydrates, protein and fat. Liquids like electrolytes are also given. They are prepared to stay in the base camp."

The team during the scaling. (ETV Bharat)

"To strengthen the students physically, we make them familiar with walking with a 12 kg weight. On Sundays, they are sent on trekking to places like Namo Ghat, Ramnagar Shultankeshwar, and Karmadeshwar. Apart from that, they are made to run and cycle," he added.

Shiv Narayan said, "In the latest expedition to Moon Peak, the children started climbing from Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and passed Laka Glacier via McLeod Ganj. They were trained in snowcraft, where they were told how to take care of themselves while climbing and descending in the snow. The final climb for Moon Peak started on June 28 at 2 am. Crossing the Idrahar Pass in 19 hours without a halt, they hoisted the flag after reaching a height of 4,650 meters. The experience of climbing Moon Peak was very special because such a big team has never reached that peak so far".