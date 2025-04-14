ETV Bharat / bharat

135th Ambedkar Jayanti: Prez, VP, PM Offer Floral Tributes As Nation Pays Homage To Chief Architect Of Constitution

Ambedkar's contributions across various fields would continue to inspire future generations to work with dedication towards nation-building, she said. "Ambedkar created a distinct identity despite facing extreme hardships and earned global respect through his exceptional achievements. He considered education an important tool for social change and empowerment of the downtrodden," the President said.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens," President Murmu said in a message on X.

President Droupadi Murmu with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister JP Nadda, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in New Delhi, Monday, April 14, 2025. (PTI)

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, also paid homage at the statue. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Piyush Goyal, along with Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and others, also commemorated the architect of the Indian Constitution.

This morning, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among other key political leaders, paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament House Complex.

New Delhi: India pays homage to the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, on his 135th birth anniversary today, with several functions being organised throughout the country to mark the occasion.

Paying tributes to Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi said that it was due to his inspiration that the country was dedicated to realising the dream of social justice. His principles and ideas will strengthen and speed up the building of an 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) and developed India, Modi said on X.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of a self-reliant and developed India," PM said in his post.

In his message, Rahul Gandhi said Ambedkar's struggle for strengthening democracy and for equal rights of every Indian will "guide us in the fight to protect the Constitution".

"Respectful tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His struggle and contribution for strengthening the democracy of the country, for equal rights of every Indian, for participation of every section, will always guide us in the fight to protect the Constitution," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Congress chief Kharge said his party takes an oath that "we will always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values ​​and the protection of democracy".

"Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar gave us the countrymen the Constitution of India – based on the democratic values ​​of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity – which is the most powerful tool for social justice and inclusive development. He described inclusiveness as his ultimate duty for the progress and unity of the country and strongly stressed on protecting the rights of all. On his 135th birth anniversary, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to his ideas of social change and social justice. The Congress Party takes this oath that we will always remain committed to the protection of constitutional values ​​and the protection of democracy," Kharge said in a post on X.

Ambedkar is recognised for his lifelong struggle for the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his key role in drafting the Constitution. Born in a Dalit family in 1891, he was a brilliant student who went on to study abroad. The discrimination he suffered in Indian society made him a committed social reformer. He was also India's first law minister.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with Union Ministers JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju, and Piyush Goyal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party leader Sonia Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony to pay tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi, Monday, April 14, 2025. (PTI)

Thousands throng Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur

Thousands of people on Monday morning arrived at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tributes to Ambedkar and take part in various programmes scheduled to mark the occasion. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, making it a revered site for lakhs of his followers.

People from across India started arriving in Maharashtra's Nagpur city from Sunday to pay respects to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti trustee Vilas Gajghate said their organisation, the district administration and police department have made elaborate arrangements for the safety of people and proper management of the programme as lakhs of followers of Ambedkar will be visiting the venue during the day.

BJP Gurunanak Mandal workers light lamps around a rangoli and portraits of BR Ambedkar on the eve of his birth anniversary, in Bhopal, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (PTI)

Pandals have been set up in the premises for the people, he said. The samiti members will pay floral tributes at the statute of Dr Ambedkar and his 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept at Deekshabhoomi at 10 am, Gajghate said.

Tributes offered at Chaitya Bhoomi Memorial in Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar paid floral tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Chaitya Bhoomi Memorial in Mumbai on Monday morning. Chaitya Bhoomi is a Buddhist chaitya and the cremation place of Ambedkar. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also offers floral tributes to the architect of the Constitution.