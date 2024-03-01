13,000 Km of New Roads Constructed in Last 10 Years: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday said before 2014, there were around 763 thousand km of roads in the country and in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government, about 13,000 km of new roads have been constructed.

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that about 13,000 km of new roads have been constructed in the country in the last 10 years since the Narendra Modi government came to power.

Gadkari took part in a programme here and announced projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for the Jaunpur district. On the request of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Girish Chandra Yadav, Nitin Gadkari announced from the stage that a seven-meter-wide road on both sides of the flyover situated on Jaunpur to Mirzapur road will be constructed.

"Before 2014, there were about 763 thousand km of roads in the country. In the 10 years of the Modi government of the country, about 13,000 km of new roads have been constructed. While the general public has felt relieved by this, the farmers have benefited the most," added Gadkari, a senior leader of the BJP.

According to Gadkari farmers are the food providers and now have become energy providers. "In the last 10 years, such a network of roads has been laid that the distance to every major place is now being covered in less time. If we talk about Jaunpur itself, now people from here can reach Ayodhya in just two hours and visit the Ram Temple. Traders are also benefiting from this as their products are now reaching other districts and states safely in a short time," added Gadkari, who represents Nagpur constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Gadkari laid the foundation stone of 10 national highway projects, which will be constructed at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore. Meanwhile, sources said during the program, a woman constable attached to Uttar Pradesh Police fainted.

"The security personnel standing nearby provided first aid and later she was taken to a nearby hospital," sources said. ​

