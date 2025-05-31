130 Obscene Videos Of Uttar Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha Leader's Son Go Viral On Social Media; 'Competition' With Prajwal Revanna, Says Akhilesh

Mainpuri: A mass obscene video scandal involving the son of a local BJP women's wing president has surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri pushing the ruling Yogi Adityanath government on the backfoot. Opposition leader and SP President, Akhilesh Yadav has taken a sarcastic jibe at the saffron party over the scandal, calling the BJP “party with a difference”.

It is learnt that 130 such obscene videos involving the son of the president of the local Mahila Morcha in Mainpuri. The obscene videos have gone viral on the social media creating a storm in the entire state especially the political circles.

While the Mahila Morcha chief and the BJP are keeping mum over the row, Samajwadi Party leader and SP President launched a scathing attack at the ruling BJP over the matter. In an elaborate post on X, Akhilesh said that the BJP leader's son was “competing with the infamous Karnataka scandal of BJP leaders” in an apparent reference to the Prajwal Revanna scandal.

“In the series of revelations of the misdeeds of BJP leaders and their family members, the huge expose of '130 videos' from Mainpuri seems to be competing with the infamous Karnataka scandal of BJP leaders. This revelation has been made from the house of BJP leaders of Mainpuri, so BJP's IT cell cannot even blame the opposition for this. If this situation remains, women will start keeping a distance even from the shadows of BJP members and there will be silence in the women's wing of BJP and any woman, caring for her self-respect, will stay away from BJP and her family members will also keep her away from BJP members. Now the public has understood that when BJP calls itself a 'party with a difference', then in what respect is it 'different'. BJP has no competition in this area, nor would anyone want to compete with BJP in this matter. Congratulations to BJP for its expertise and capability in this area. Is this the truth of BJP's 'Nari-Vandana Abhiyan'? Is there anyone in BJP? Today's question is, respect for women is not needed, BJP!,” Akhilesh wrote in the post.