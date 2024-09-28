ETV Bharat / bharat

13-Year-Old Girl Repeatedly Raped, Gives Birth to Premature Baby In Chhattisgarh; Accused Flee

The incident has shocked the local community, exposing a tragic abuse of power and an attempt to suppress the crime. The police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused, who is ar large.

A disturbing case has emerged from Khandsara village in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh, where a 13-year-old schoolgirl was repeatedly raped over seven months
Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): A disturbing case has emerged from Khandsara village in Bemetara district, Chhattisgarh, where a 13-year-old schoolgirl was repeatedly raped over seven months. The crime came to light when the girl experienced severe stomach pain leading her family to consult a local doctor. It was then revealed that the girl was pregnant.

The accused, the village Kotwar (local official), along with the Sarpanch's representative, allegedly attempted to cover up the crime by arranging an abortion in a nearby city. However, doctors refused to perform the procedure due to the girl’s critical condition. She was later admitted to the district hospital where she gave birth to a premature baby at five months. The infant is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On questioning at home, the girl reportedly confessed that the Kotwar had been abusing her for months. Later, based on the victim's family statement and complaint, the police registered a case and launched a search for the accused. According to the police, both the Kotwar and the Sarpanch's representative fled the village after learning about the police are searching for them.

"We are investigating the case and searching for the accused," said Rakesh Sahu, the Police Station in-charge of Bemetara. The incident has shocked the local community, exposing a tragic abuse of power and an attempt to suppress the crime

