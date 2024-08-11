ETV Bharat / bharat

13-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electrocution in Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The boy, who was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase II, was electrocuted by an iron pole. The boy was immediately transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Academy where the child died (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A 13-year-old boy died from electrocution in the Ranhola area of Delhi on Saturday, officials said. The boy, who was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase II, was electrocuted by an iron pole while attempting to retrieve the ball, they added.

The police received information about the incident at 1:30 pm and promptly dispatched a team to the location. The boy was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is underway, they said.

Officials said the deceased was learning cricket at an academy run by the brother of a local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The deceased student was a resident of the nearby area.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal expressed grief and concern over the incident on X. She highlighted similar incidents, such as the recent electrocution death of a UPSC student and the drowning of a mother and son in a drain, criticising the ongoing negligence.

Maliwal wrote, "In Delhi, an innocent 13-year-old boy died after getting electrocuted while playing cricket. Earlier, a mother-son duo in Ghazipur and a UPSC student in Patel Nagar had died due to electric shock. Nothing will change this time too, the blame game will continue until people forget. People's lives are worth nothing.”

This incident follows the electrocution death of a 26-year-old civil service aspirant in late July at gate number two of the Patel Nagar metro station. The death of Nilesh Rai, who was preparing for the IAS, was investigated by Patel Nagar's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

On July 27, three students died after water filled the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Old Patel Nagar. Additionally, two teenagers drowned in water accumulated on empty land in outer Delhi's Ranikheda village.

