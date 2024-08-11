ETV Bharat / bharat

13-Year-Old Boy Dies of Electrocution in Delhi

New Delhi: A 13-year-old boy died from electrocution in the Ranhola area of Delhi on Saturday, officials said. The boy, who was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase II, was electrocuted by an iron pole while attempting to retrieve the ball, they added.

The police received information about the incident at 1:30 pm and promptly dispatched a team to the location. The boy was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is underway, they said.

Officials said the deceased was learning cricket at an academy run by the brother of a local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The deceased student was a resident of the nearby area.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal expressed grief and concern over the incident on X. She highlighted similar incidents, such as the recent electrocution death of a UPSC student and the drowning of a mother and son in a drain, criticising the ongoing negligence.