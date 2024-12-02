ETV Bharat / bharat

13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Balloon Gets Stuck In Throat In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

Playful activity turns tragic as a boy suffocates to death while blowing up a balloon, which gets stuck in his throat.

In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy suffocated to death after a balloon got stuck in his throat at his home in Joganakoppa village, Haliyal taluk, Uttara Kannada district, on Sunday.
The balloon that got stuck in the boy's throat led to his death. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 52 minutes ago

The boy, identified as Naveen Narayana Belgaumwakar, a Class VII student at the government primary school in Joganakoppa, was blowing up a balloon on Sunday when it accidentally slipped into his mouth and got stuck in his throat. Struggling to breathe, he was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way, according to police sources.

Doctors at the Haliyal Government Hospital later removed the balloon, but the boy could not be saved. The Haliyal police registered a case regarding the incident.

TAGGED:

13YEAR OLD BOY DIESBALLOON GETS STUCK IN THROATBOY SUFFOCATED TO DEATHBALLOON GETS STUCK IN BOY THROAT

