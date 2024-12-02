13-Year-Old Boy Dies After Balloon Gets Stuck In Throat In Karnataka's Uttara Kannada

Uttara Kannada: In a tragic incident, a 13-year-old boy suffocated to death after a balloon got stuck in his throat at his home in Joganakoppa village, Haliyal taluk, Uttara Kannada district, on Sunday.

The boy, identified as Naveen Narayana Belgaumwakar, a Class VII student at the government primary school in Joganakoppa, was blowing up a balloon on Sunday when it accidentally slipped into his mouth and got stuck in his throat. Struggling to breathe, he was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way, according to police sources.

Doctors at the Haliyal Government Hospital later removed the balloon, but the boy could not be saved. The Haliyal police registered a case regarding the incident.

