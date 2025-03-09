ETV Bharat / bharat

13 Prisoners, Including Woman, Found HIV Positive In Routine Health Checkup At UP's Mau Jail

Mau: A routine health checkup at Uttar Pradesh's Mau Jail has revealed shocking findings—13 prisoners have tested HIV positive. Among them, 10 are from Ballia and 3 from Mau, including a female inmate. Currently, Mau Jail houses 1,086 prisoners, with 650 transferred from Ballia District Jail, which has been non-functional since July 2024.

As per the jail manual, every new inmate undergoes a medical examination upon arrival. During these screenings, 13 detainees were confirmed HIV positive. Investigations suggest that unsafe tattooing practices at the Dadri Mela led to infections among prisoners from Ballia, while three inmates from Mau contracted HIV due to repeated use of the same drug injections.

HIV tests are conducted at the ART Centre in the district hospital, and infected patients receive confidential treatment. Jail Superintendent Anand Shukla reassured that there is no need for panic, as the testing and medical care are part of standard procedures mandated by the government and jail authorities.