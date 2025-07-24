ETV Bharat / bharat

13 Hardcore Naxals Surrender In Sukma And Narayanpur As Govt's Surrender Policy Gains Momentum

Sukma/Narayanpur: At least 13 hardcore Naxalites, including four women cadres, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Narayanpur districts on Thursday. The development is seen as a major success for security forces and the state government’s ongoing de-radicalisation efforts and rehabilitation policies, including the ‘Poona Margam’ campaign and the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025.

According to officials, five Naxalites laid down arms in Sukma, while eight surrendered in Narayanpur, with a combined bounty of Rs 33 lakh announced on the Narayanpur group alone.

“This is a strategic breakthrough in efforts to curb Naxalite influence in core conflict zones like Abujhmad and Jagargunda,” they said.

Surrender in Sukma: 5 hardcore Naxals lay down arms

In Sukma, five Naxalites active in the Jagargunda police station area surrendered at the office of the Superintendent of Police. Additional SP Rohit Shah and Assistant Commandant of the 131st CRPF Battalion Amit Srivastava were also present on the occasion.

“All five surrendered Naxalites were long-time operatives of the Naxal movement and are accused of involvement in activities such as planting IEDs, road obstruction, and spreading anti-government propaganda,” officials said.

The surrendered ultras cited “disillusionment with internal discrimination and exploitation” within the Naxal ranks as key reasons for surrendering, they added.

The five surrendered cadres are Madvi Kosa (35), DKMS President; Madvi Kamlesh, alias Hunga (32), DKMS member; Nuppo Lakhma (40), RPC Govt member; Madvi Joga (45), Jungle Committee President; and Madvi Pojja** (34), Militia member.

Each of them received Rs 50,000 as an incentive and will be provided skill development training, housing, and employment support under the government’s surrender policy.