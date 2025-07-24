13 Hardcore Naxals Surrender In Sukma And Narayanpur As Govt's Surrender Policy Gains Momentum

Sukma/Narayanpur: At least 13 hardcore Naxalites, including four women cadres, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma and Narayanpur districts on Thursday. The development is seen as a major success for security forces and the state government’s ongoing de-radicalisation efforts and rehabilitation policies, including the ‘Poona Margam’ campaign and the Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025.
According to officials, five Naxalites laid down arms in Sukma, while eight surrendered in Narayanpur, with a combined bounty of Rs 33 lakh announced on the Narayanpur group alone.
“This is a strategic breakthrough in efforts to curb Naxalite influence in core conflict zones like Abujhmad and Jagargunda,” they said.
Surrender in Sukma: 5 hardcore Naxals lay down arms
In Sukma, five Naxalites active in the Jagargunda police station area surrendered at the office of the Superintendent of Police. Additional SP Rohit Shah and Assistant Commandant of the 131st CRPF Battalion Amit Srivastava were also present on the occasion.
“All five surrendered Naxalites were long-time operatives of the Naxal movement and are accused of involvement in activities such as planting IEDs, road obstruction, and spreading anti-government propaganda,” officials said.
The surrendered ultras cited “disillusionment with internal discrimination and exploitation” within the Naxal ranks as key reasons for surrendering, they added.
The five surrendered cadres are Madvi Kosa (35), DKMS President; Madvi Kamlesh, alias Hunga (32), DKMS member; Nuppo Lakhma (40), RPC Govt member; Madvi Joga (45), Jungle Committee President; and Madvi Pojja** (34), Militia member.
Each of them received Rs 50,000 as an incentive and will be provided skill development training, housing, and employment support under the government’s surrender policy.
The officials credited the Poona Margam campaign and local outreach efforts by Chintalnar Police Station and the 74th and 131st CRPF Battalions for their surrender.
Narayanpur: Eight reward-carrying Naxalites surrender
In Narayanpur, eight Naxalites, including four women and two high-ranking commanders, surrendered at the SP office in the presence of SP Robinson Gudiya. Senior officers from the BSF and ITBP were also present on the occasion. The group, which operated in the dense forests of Abujhmad and collectively carried a bounty of Rs 33 lakh.
Among those who surrendered were Kamlesh, Commander of Naxalite ‘Platoon-16,’ and Doctor Sukhlal, alias Mukesh, from the Naxal’s medical unit. They were long-time operatives with direct links to top Naxalite leaders. They cited continuous security operations, new security camps, and strong pressure from forces as major reasons for the surrenders.
“This surrender is a strategic victory that will help us deepen our presence in Abujhmad and accelerate peace-building efforts in Bastar,” said SP Gudiya.
More about Poona Margam
The Poona Margam Abhiyan (Revival Through Rehabilitation) is run in Bastar’s seven affected districts: Sukma, Dantewada, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Bastar, and Kanker. The campaign uses local languages like Halbi and Gondi to appeal directly to Naxalite cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream.
The campaign uses a multipronged approach, combining force operations with sustained psychological and socio-economic outreach. This is now being recognised as a “turning point” in the prolonged conflict with left-wing extremism.
