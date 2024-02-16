12th Edition of Naval Excercise MILAN to Be Held in Visakhapatnam with over 50 Countries

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): The 12th edition of the MILAN exercise will be held from February 19 to 27 in Visakhapatnam and will see the participation of over 50 countries. The theme of the exercise is "Forging Naval Alliances For a Secure Maritime Future."

"12th edition of the #MILAN exercise to be held at #Visakhapatnam 19 - 27 Feb 24 aims to provide a platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance #security on the high seas & ensure safety of #maritime commerce for growth & prosperity of all," the Indian Navy posted on X. As per an official press release, the exercise will be held in two phases.

In the Harbour Phase from February 19-23, the major highlights include the International City Parade, International Maritime Seminar, Maritime Tech Expo, MILAN Village, Subject Matter Expert Exchange and Table Top Exercise.

During the Sea Phase, participating navies will conduct advanced Air Defence, anti-submarine and Anti Surface Warfare drills. Gunnery shoots on aerial and surface targets, manoeuvers and underway replenishment would also be conducted.

"MILAN would be an excellent platform for the participating navies to share ideas to enhance security on the high seas and ensure safety of maritime commerce for growth and prosperity of all. In addition to building bridges of friendship and strengthening of relationship, Sea exercise would enhance interoperability, enable exchange of best practices and will boost confidence to undertake missions together in the future, to tackle common challenges," the release added.

