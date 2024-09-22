128th Infantry Battalion Creates World Record By Planting Five Lakh Saplings In Hour

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan): Jaisalmer district, located near the Indo-Pak border and famous for its sand dunes, is now embracing the green revolution. The Territorial Army has created a history of sorts by launching a mass plantation drive in the region.

The 128th Infantry Battalion (Eco Task Force) of the Territorial Army created a world record by planting more than five lakh saplings in an hour in Jaisalmer on Sunday. The district administration, Army, BSF, Air Force, Panchayat Raj, Forest Department and the general public also participated in the plantation drive. The programme of planting five lakh saplings was organised at Jaisalmer's Military Station, New Link Road Ranisar, Mohangarh, Sam, Degrai Temple, Devikot and Hamira.

District Collector Pratap Singh Nathawat said that the programme started at 11 am on Sunday and continued for 1 hour till 12 pm. Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary, Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati, District Head Pratap Singh Solanki, BSF North Sector DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore, along with administrative officials and the people of Jaisalmer, participated. Similarly, MP Ummedaram Beniwal and Shiv MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati also supported this initiative by planting saplings in the Degrai Oran area.

It may be recalled that planting of 3 lakh 31 thousand saplings in an hour was registered in the World Book of Records. Major SS Patil from the Territorial Army said that to break this record, Eco Task Force (ETF) selected seven places in the district and dug pits there and kept the saplings ready. On Sunday, thousands of people gathered at all the seven places simultaneously and planted saplings.

Five lakh saplings were planted in five lakh pits in an hour. Everyone planted saplings and gave the message of environmental protection. At the same time, BSF soldiers guarding the border have also been participating in this campaign for a long time. The record will be sent to the World Book of Records and Limca Book of Records.

ETF is planting saplings since 1997: Major SS Patil from the Territorial Army said that to create a world record, ETF (Eco Task Force) had set a target of planting five lakh saplings this time. For which ETF grown more than three and a half lakh saplings on its own while one and a half lakh saplings were purchased from the Forest Department. Keeping in mind the geographical conditions of Jaisalmer, these saplings mainly include Neem, Khejri, Rohida, Kumt, Tamarind, Karanja and Ber.

Major SS Patil of the Territorial Army said that the 128th Infantry Corps, also known as the Eco Task Force. It was deployed in Mohangarh of Jaisalmer in 1997, which has planted nearly two crore saplings on 20,000 hectares of land in the last 26 years. Apart from planting saplings, this battalion also takes care of the plants for four years. Every year, during plantation drive, 10% of the plants get damaged. However, due to their hard work, 90% of the plants will survive and grow into trees.

