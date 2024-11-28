1,248 People Died Cleaning Sewer And Septic Tanks Since 1993: Government

New Delhi: A total of 1,248 people died while cleaning sewer and septic tanks in the country since 1993, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment informed Parliament on Thursday.

According to official data shared in the Rajya Sabha by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, Tamil Nadu reported the maximum number of deaths at 253, followed by Gujarat at 183, Uttar Pradesh at 133, and Delhi at 116.

In response to another question, Athawale said no death has been reported due to manual scavenging, which is the lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines.

Noting that no person or agency can engage or employ anyone for manual scavenging legally, the minister said in a written response, "Any person or agency who engages any person for manual scavenging in violation of the provisions under the MS Act, 2013, is punishable under Section 8 of the Act with imprisonment up to two years or fine up to Rs 1 lakh or both."

No report of the practice of manual scavenging has been received from the districts, he added.