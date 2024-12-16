ETV Bharat / bharat

12 Years After Nirbhaya Incident: Calls Grow Louder For Justice And Women’s Safety Reforms

New Delhi: Even after 12 years, the Nirbhaya case remains a stark reminder of the horrors of gender-based violence in India. The brutal gang rape of a 23-year-old student on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus on Delhi’s streets shook the nation to its core. She and her friend were mercilessly thrown out onto the road after the assault. This incident marked a dark chapter in India’s history, sparking nationwide protests. Despite 17 days of treatment, Nirbhaya (name changed) succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012, in a Singapore hospital.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, expressed her anguish and disappointment over the lack of progress in ensuring women's safety. She remarked, "Our girls are progressing and studying, but if we talk about crime, justice, or punishment, even today we are in the same state as in 2012. The crime data is available to show how many crimes happened, but not how many of them got justice."

The Nirbhaya Case: A Catalyst for Change

The brutality of the Nirbhaya case highlighted glaring deficiencies in the Indian justice system. A 23-year-old physiotherapy student was gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi, and her friend was severely beaten before both were thrown out onto the street. Despite the public outcry and legal reforms that followed, the journey to justice was excruciatingly long. Four of the convicts--Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh--were hanged in 2020, nearly eight years after the incident.

One of the accused, a juvenile, was sent to a reformatory for three years, while another, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail. Despite the eventual punishment, Asha Devi asserts that justice remains elusive for many. She cited cases where victims and their families have been waiting for justice for years, facing systemic failures at every step.

Crime Data: A Worrying Trend

Statistics paint a grim picture of women's safety in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women have risen by over 31% in less than a decade, from 3,37,922 cases in 2014 to 4,45,526 cases in 2022. Even more alarming is the increase in the rate of crimes per lakh women, from 56.3 in 2014 to 66.4 in 2022.

Delhi, Assam and Telangana consistently rank among the top states for crimes against women, with better reporting practices possibly contributing to their high rankings. However, underreporting remains a significant issue in other states, skewing the data and hiding the true extent of the problem.

Dr Rabindra Narayan Behera, BJP MP from Jajpur, Odisha, emphasised that punishment alone is insufficient to address the root causes of crimes against women. "Day by day, crimes are increasing. Women need education about safety and parents should instil discipline. At the same time, the government, NGOs and society must take collective responsibility to create an environment where women feel safe," he said.

Challenges in Seeking Justice

Asha Devi's interview underscores systemic flaws that hinder justice. She highlighted the lack of proper evidence collection, delays in court proceedings, and societal pressure on victims to withdraw complaints. "If a crime occurs, evidence is often destroyed before it reaches the court. Parents have been fighting for justice for years. The perpetrator becomes the victim, while the real victim is forgotten," she said.

This sentiment is echoed in numerous cases across India. Asha Devi cited a recent case in Kolkata where the victim's body was returned to the family after months, and no arrests have been made. Similarly, in many instances, victims who dare to raise their voices face threats, violence, or even death.

Regional Variations in Crime Rates

From 2014 to 2022, certain states consistently appeared among the top and bottom rankings for crimes against women. For instance:

Top States: Delhi, Assam, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan frequently ranked high in crime rates.

Bottom States: Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, and Manipur reported the lowest crime rates, though underreporting cannot be ruled out.