12-Year-Boy Arrested For Killing Class II Student of Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): A Class II student was stabbed to death in a Madrasa under the Tulsipur Police Station limits of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh on August 1. The police disclosed the murder case on Sunday and arrested a 12-year-old minor student of the Madrasa. They also recovered the knife used in the murder.
Additional Superintendent of Police North Yogesh Kumar said that Mahfooz Aayan, a Class II student, studying in the Madrasa, had a dispute with a minor student of the Madrasa six days ago over a petty issue.
During the dispute, Aayan abused the accused student. Soon after the accused student vowed to kill Aayan and hatched a plan to eliminate him. He also bought a knife from the market for the murder. On August 1, 2024, Mahfooz Aayan and the accused minor student slept side by side in the hostel room.
After the other students present in the hostel fell asleep, the accused student stabbed Aayan in the stomach. Kept his mouth and neck pressed against the bed for a long time. After Aayan's death, the accused student covered his body and then slept beside him.
Additional Superintendent of Police, North, Yogesh Kumar said that the police grew suspicious during the investigation when they questioned the accused student, initially, he tried to mislead the police, but later he confessed to committing the crime.
The accused minor student has been taken into custody and on his information, the knife used in the murder and the clothes worn at the time of the incident have been recovered. According to the police, the CCTV camera installed in the Madrasa was also switched off at 2.30 am and it was switched on at 8 am.
