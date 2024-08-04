ETV Bharat / bharat

12-Year-Boy Arrested For Killing Class II Student of Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

(Left) Police at the Madrasa where the murder took place (right) The accused, a 12-year-old boy, who killed a Class II student at Madrasa in ​​Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): A Class II student was stabbed to death in a Madrasa under the Tulsipur Police Station limits of ​​Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh on August 1. The police disclosed the murder case on Sunday and arrested a 12-year-old minor student of the Madrasa. They also recovered the knife used in the murder.

Additional Superintendent of Police North Yogesh Kumar said that Mahfooz Aayan, a Class II student, studying in the Madrasa, had a dispute with a minor student of the Madrasa six days ago over a petty issue.

During the dispute, Aayan abused the accused student. Soon after the accused student vowed to kill Aayan and hatched a plan to eliminate him. He also bought a knife from the market for the murder. On August 1, 2024, Mahfooz Aayan and the accused minor student slept side by side in the hostel room.

After the other students present in the hostel fell asleep, the accused student stabbed Aayan in the stomach. Kept his mouth and neck pressed against the bed for a long time. After Aayan's death, the accused student covered his body and then slept beside him.