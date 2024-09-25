ETV Bharat / bharat

11.3 Crore Indian New Households Will Have An Annual Income Of Over Rs 30 Lakh By FY31: U Grow

New Delhi: The number of Indian households with an annual income of more than Rs 30 lakhs per annum will increase by 11.3 crores by the financial year 2031, according to a report by U Grow Capital.

The report also highlighted that the number of middle-class households having income between Rs 5 lac to Rs 10 lakh annually will also increase by 28.3 crore by 2031.

The report said "Estimates suggest that from FY21 to FY31, the number of affluent households (with annual incomes over Rs 3 mn) will increase by 113 mn, and middle-class households (with annual incomes between Rs 0.5-1 mn) will grow by 283 mn"

The report also highlighted that over the last 30 years, India has achieved an annual growth rate of over 7 per cent in 16, out of the 30 years. The current macroeconomic environment is highly favourable for sustaining this high growth phase, with key indicators showing strong signs of resilience.

For instance, the report added that India's core inflation is at a four-year low in FY24, the current account deficit has turned into a surplus, and the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio has fallen to a multi-year low of 2.8 per cent as of March 2024.