Bengaluru Set To Host 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to host the 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference from September 11 to 13. For the first time, Karnataka is organising this prestigious gathering of parliamentarians. The event will be inaugurated at 5:30 pm on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, according to Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader.

Khader said, "Before the inauguration, a CPA executive committee meeting chaired by Om Birla will be held at 3 pm in the Vidhana Soudha Conference Hall. At 5 pm, a group photo session will be organised, followed by the formal opening. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release a special commemorative stamp during the ceremony. In case of rain, the event will be shifted to the Banquet Hall."

The conference will see participation from the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Speakers and Deputy Speakers of various State Assemblies, Chairpersons and Deputy Chairpersons of Legislative Councils, Members of Parliament, foreign delegates, Secretaries-General of both Houses of Parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and officials from state legislatures.

Former Speakers, Presiding Officers, and retired Secretaries of the Karnataka Legislature will be felicitated at the inaugural event. A cultural performance titled 'Virasaata' by Alva's Nudisiri will also be staged. The public will be allowed to witness the proceedings then.