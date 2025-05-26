ETV Bharat / bharat

Narendra Modi Completes 11 Years As Prime Minister Of India

On May 26, 2024, Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India. The rest is history.

Narendra Modi Completes 11 Years As Prime Minister Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during dedication of the Loco Manufacturing Shop in Dahod to the nation, Monday, May 26, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which is in its third term, is one of the most powerful dispensations in the history of India, with such a feat limited to the country’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru only.

The journey of this ‘new era of politics’ began on this day, i.e. May 26, 2014, when Narendra Modi took the oath of office and secrecy for the first time, as the country’s Prime Minister. Modi became the country’s 15th Prime Minister of India after the BJP’s thumping victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, described by many political pundits and analysts as a watershed moment in Indian politics.

Interestingly, PM Modi also took note of the red-letter day while addressing a public rally in Gujarat’s Dahod on Monday and spoke about his ‘new beginnings’ at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister’s official residence in the national capital.

"Today is May 26. It was on this day in 2014 that I took the oath as the Prime Minister for the first time. With the strength of your blessings, I have been tirelessly serving the people of the nation day and night. In these years, the country has taken decisions that are unimaginable and unprecedented. In all these years, the country has broken decades-old shackles,” PM Modi said

.He also thanked the residents of his home state, saying, "All of you in Gujarat gave me your abundant blessings; later, millions across the country also blessed me without any hesitation," pointing to an outpouring of support that led to his shifting from state politics to the national level.

When PM Modi assumed the Prime Minister’s office on May 26, 2014, this not only marked an end to ten-year tenure of the Congress-led UPA regime but also signalled a major shift in country’s politics as little did anyone anticipate then, that this was the beginning of BJP’s ‘golden age’ and downfall of opposition parties particularly the Congress.PM Modi was administered the oath of office by the then President Pranab Mukherjee at a grand ceremony in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, in the presence of over 4,000 dignitaries and eminent guests.

One of the stand-out moments of his swearing-in on May 26, 2014, was the presence of leaders from neighbouring nations, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka and others. The participation of state heads from adjoining nations marked a key highlight as it showed PM Modi’s intent and priority in resetting ties with regional allies.

