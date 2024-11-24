ETV Bharat / bharat

11 Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Living Illegally In Jaipur Deported

On October 20, the Bhankrota police team arrested the suspected Bangladeshi nationals and sent them back to their country on November 24.

11 Suspected Bangladeshi Living Illegally In Jaipur Sent Back Today
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jaipur: In all, 11 suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including six minors and women, living illegally in the Bhankrota area here have been deported to their country, the police said on Sunday. They were living with fake Indian passports, Aadhaar cards and driving licences, the police confirmed.

It may be recalled that on October 20, the Bhankrota police team arrested the suspected Bangladeshi nationals and sent them to the Detention Centre in Alwar from where they were sent to Bangladesh with the help of BSF on November 24.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Amit Kumar, on October 20, they received the information about the suspected Bangladeshis living here. Subsequently, the police team detained 11 Bangladeshi nationals, including minors. Six family members were admitted to CWC and Shishu Griha because they were minors and physically challenged.

According to the police, fake Bangladeshi birth certificates, fake National ID Cards of Bangladesh, fake Bangladesh school certificates, citizenship certificates and other documents were recovered from the Bangladeshi nationals.

The police further stated that six accused were arrested and sent to jail, while six minors and differently abled were admitted to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). On receiving the approval from the Home Department, the suspected Bangladeshi nationals were sent to the Alwar Detention Centre for further action.

