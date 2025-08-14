ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2025: 1090 Personnel To Get Gallantry And Service Medals, J&K Tops The List

1090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services will be honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on Independence Day 2025.

Several personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence, and Correctional Services were honoured with Gallantry and Service Medals on Independence Day.
The Red Fort (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: This year, on Independence Day, a total of 1,090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG/ CD) and Correctional Services will be conferred with Gallantry and Service Medals in recognition of their exceptional courage, dedication and service to the nation. The announcement was made by Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday on the eve of Independence Day.

At least 233 personnel will receive the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel would be bestowed with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) while 758 personnel would be conferred with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Gallantry Medals

Of the 233 Medal of Gallantry awards, 226 are from the Police Service, six from the Fire Service and one from the Home Guard and Civil Defence. These medals are conferred for Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry in saving lives, protecting property, preventing crimes or arresting criminals, with due regard to the risks faced by the personnel.

Region-wise, the highest number of gallantry and service medals has gone to 152 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir (as shared by PIB), followed by 54 to personnel deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, three from the north-East, and 24 from other regions, as per government sources.

Service Medals

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is given for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

Out of 99 President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to Police Service, five to Fire Service, three to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 02 to Correctional Service.

Among the 758 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) receipients, 635 have been awarded to Police Service, 51 to Fire Service, 41 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 31 to Correctional Service.

Service-Wise Break-Up

Name of MedalPolice ServiceFire ServiceCivil Defence & Home Guard ServiceCorrectional ServiceTotal

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

(Total Medal Awarded : 99)

8953299

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

(Total Medal Awarded : 758)

 635514131758

