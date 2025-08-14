ETV Bharat / bharat

Independence Day 2025: 1090 Personnel To Get Gallantry And Service Medals, J&K Tops The List

New Delhi: This year, on Independence Day, a total of 1,090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG/ CD) and Correctional Services will be conferred with Gallantry and Service Medals in recognition of their exceptional courage, dedication and service to the nation. The announcement was made by Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday on the eve of Independence Day.

At least 233 personnel will receive the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel would be bestowed with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) while 758 personnel would be conferred with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

Gallantry Medals

Of the 233 Medal of Gallantry awards, 226 are from the Police Service, six from the Fire Service and one from the Home Guard and Civil Defence. These medals are conferred for Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and Conspicuous Act of Gallantry in saving lives, protecting property, preventing crimes or arresting criminals, with due regard to the risks faced by the personnel.

Region-wise, the highest number of gallantry and service medals has gone to 152 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir (as shared by PIB), followed by 54 to personnel deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, three from the north-East, and 24 from other regions, as per government sources.