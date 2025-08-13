108 Ambulance 'Drops' TN Woman In Labour On Road

Tirupati: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman was allegedly dropped on the road by the staff of the 108 ambulance service despite prior permission from higher authorities to take her to a private hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Ramachandrapuram mandal of Tamil Nadu's Tirupati.

It is learnt that K Sridevi, wife of Bhaskar Reddy of Gokulapuram village in Anupalli Panchayat, went into labour on Tuesday morning. The family called the 108 emergency service, requesting to take her to a private hospital in Tirupati for the second delivery. The family explained that they had faced difficulties during her first delivery at a government hospital and preferred private care this time. The 108 administration reportedly agreed and, due to the unavailability of a local ambulance, dispatched a vehicle from Vedukuppam.

While the ambulance was approaching Nemaliguntapally, the driver allegedly received a call from his supervisor instructing him not to take Sridevi to the private hospital. The driver stopped the vehicle on a deserted stretch of road, stating that he could only take her to a government maternity hospital.

As Sridevi's labour pains intensified, the family was forced to arrange for another vehicle, finally reaching Tirupati at 9:00 am. Sridevi later delivered a healthy baby boy in a private hospital. Reddy condemned the incident, questioning how the 108 staff could leave a woman in active labour without ensuring she reached a medical facility. "What would have happened if we couldn't get another vehicle on time?" he asked.

Mohan Babu, in charge of the 108 service for the joint Chittoor district, told ETV Bharat that the driver and EMT never asked the woman to get down from the ambulance and only informed her they couldn't take her to a private hospital. After that, the family decided to make alternate arrangements on their own.

When contacted, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Balakrishna Nayak said the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken.