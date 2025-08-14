101-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Ramchandra Singh: Masaurhi's Living Link to India's Freedom Struggle

Patna/Masaurhi: The spirit of patriotism still shines brightly in the eyes of 101-year-old Ramchandra Singh from Ghorhua village in Masaurhi block even as India gears up to celebrate the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Ramchandra is one of the few living freedom fighters who can share firsthand accounts of the independence struggle and he is certainly one of those courageous figures who fought for India’s freedom.

Ramchandra Singh was just 15 years old when he plunged into the Quit India Movement in 1942.along with 10 other young revolutionaries, engaged in covert actions against British rule.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Ramchandra Singh tells how he and his companions pulled up railway tracks, surrounded and beat up British officers.

He recounts how they dismantled railway tracks, confronted and often overpowered British officers. They also spread awareness by writing anti-British slogans on walls and distributing pamphlets in villages under the cover of darkness. His role as a messenger - delivering sensitive revolutionary messages and pamphlets to the movement leaders was crucial.

Ramchandra Singh said that during the freedom struggle he had to go to jail many times. The British tortured him and his companions, but he never gave up. Ramchandra Singh's wife Bundkunwar Devi also supported him from time to time in this freedom struggle and his comrades never lost hope.

Ramchandra is still driven by a strong sense of responsibility towards the nation and stresses the need for education towards building a country and a responsible society. According to him, the freedom enjoyed today is the outcome of countless sacrifices.

Even today, he maintains a vibrant and enthusiastic spirit. He recalls how the martyrdom of many of his comrades, who faced British bullets, only strengthened their resolve.

His son, Ajay Kumar, shares stories his mother told about Ramchandra Singh often being away from home for days, sometimes returning late at night with secret papers before embarking on his next assignment.

In the Masaurhi subdivision alone, 23 freedom fighters contributed to the independence struggle. While most are no longer alive, individuals like Ramchandra Singh serve as living links to this crucial period of history.

On the occasion of Independence Day, Ramchandra Singh said: “My country is supreme. Freedom was not easy. It was the result of thousands of sacrifices by comrades who had faced the British bullets and were martyred. We must pay our homage to them.”