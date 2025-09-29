ETV Bharat / bharat

10,000 Women, One Tradition: Bathukamma Aims For Guinness World Record In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar Municipal Stadium is preparing for a historic blend of culture on Monday, setting a Guinness World Record by performing Bathukamma with 10,000 women at a time. Officials have erected a massive 66.5-foot-tall Bathukamma on the stadium grounds to mark the occasion.

Tourism MD Valluri Kranthi, Ranga Reddy District Additional Collector Srinivas, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Additional Commissioner Pankaja, and other senior officials inspected the rehearsals held at the indoor stadium on Sunday.

According to GHMC officials, Guinness representatives will be present during the celebrations. “Once 10,000 women circle the Bathukamma, singing traditional songs in unison, the details will be officially recorded and verified before announcing the results,” they said.

Bathukamma celebrations abroad

Like in Hyderabad, Bathukamma festivities have been celebrated across the globe, and that too in a grand way.

In New Zealand, the Telangana Association organised the Golden Bathukamma festival in Auckland on Sunday, with Telangana Dhundham founder and former MLC Rasamai Balakishan, along with former MLC Karne Prabhakar, as chief guests.