10,000 Women, One Tradition: Bathukamma Aims For Guinness World Record In Hyderabad
Hyderabad prepares for a Guinness World Record as 10,000 women perform Bathukamma, marking the vibrant Telangana festival's celebration with grandeur across the globe.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Saroornagar Municipal Stadium is preparing for a historic blend of culture on Monday, setting a Guinness World Record by performing Bathukamma with 10,000 women at a time. Officials have erected a massive 66.5-foot-tall Bathukamma on the stadium grounds to mark the occasion.
Tourism MD Valluri Kranthi, Ranga Reddy District Additional Collector Srinivas, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Additional Commissioner Pankaja, and other senior officials inspected the rehearsals held at the indoor stadium on Sunday.
According to GHMC officials, Guinness representatives will be present during the celebrations. “Once 10,000 women circle the Bathukamma, singing traditional songs in unison, the details will be officially recorded and verified before announcing the results,” they said.
Bathukamma celebrations abroad
Like in Hyderabad, Bathukamma festivities have been celebrated across the globe, and that too in a grand way.
In New Zealand, the Telangana Association organised the Golden Bathukamma festival in Auckland on Sunday, with Telangana Dhundham founder and former MLC Rasamai Balakishan, along with former MLC Karne Prabhakar, as chief guests.
A large number of Telugu women and families joined the event and performed Gouramma pujas, cultural games and folk songs.
Similar programs were held in Germany, Austria, Dubai and the United States.
In Berlin, Bathukamma was celebrated at the Sri Ganesha Temple under the aegis of the Telangana Association of Germany (TAG). Women and families from across Germany took part while Minister at the Indian Embassy in Germany, Mandeep Singh, was the chief guest.
In Austria, the Telugu Association hosted Bathukamma celebrations in Vienna. Indian Embassy officer Nidhi Dhiman joined the women in playing Bathukamma and praised the community’s efforts in preserving tradition abroad.
In the Middle East and America, Telugu communities came together with equal enthusiasm. In Dubai, the Gulf Telangana Forum (GTF) organised celebrations on Saturday night, where Telangana Cultural Leader Chairperson G. Vennela Gaddar was the chief guest. In Pennsylvania, USA, the Harrisburg Telugu Association held festivities in Mechanicsburg. Bhuvanagiri MP Chamala Kirankumar Reddy, addressing the NRIs, lauded their efforts to unite and showcase Telangana’s culture and traditions on a global stage.
