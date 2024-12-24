ETV Bharat / bharat

100 Years Of Halder Venture Ltd: From Husking Outlet To Leading Parboiled Rice Exporter

Kolkata: The Halder Venture Ltd., a rice production house in West Bengal, is celebrating the centenary of its chequered journey, the first initiative of which was taken by a small family.

To make the centenary memorable, an event has been organised where farmers will be felicitated, a community feast will be arranged, and a premium product will be launched.

A prestigious institution for parboiled rice and edible oil, the firm is the outcome of the merger of five associated ventures — JDM Commercial Pvt Ltd., PK Agri Link Pvt. Ltd., PK Cereals Pvt. Ltd, Reliable Advertising Pvt. Ltd., and Shri Jatadhari Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd.

The merger will help optimise operations, cutting additional costs, and emboldening the market presence of the venture. The streamlining is also expected to develop skills, better utilisation of wealth and improve the financial utility of the firm.

Expanding its global footprint, the venture has forayed into Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, Togo and four other markets, propelling it as the top supplier of parboiled rice in Eastern India.

Started as a husking outlet in 1924, its visionary founder, Madan Mohan Halder, was determined to make the best quality of rice available to every kitchen in Bengal.