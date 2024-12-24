100 Years Of Halder Venture Ltd: From Husking Outlet To Leading Parboiled Rice Exporter

Kolkata: The Halder Venture Ltd., a rice production house in West Bengal, is celebrating the centenary of its chequered journey, the first initiative of which was taken by a small family.
To make the centenary memorable, an event has been organised where farmers will be felicitated, a community feast will be arranged, and a premium product will be launched.
A prestigious institution for parboiled rice and edible oil, the firm is the outcome of the merger of five associated ventures — JDM Commercial Pvt Ltd., PK Agri Link Pvt. Ltd., PK Cereals Pvt. Ltd, Reliable Advertising Pvt. Ltd., and Shri Jatadhari Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd.
The merger will help optimise operations, cutting additional costs, and emboldening the market presence of the venture. The streamlining is also expected to develop skills, better utilisation of wealth and improve the financial utility of the firm.
Expanding its global footprint, the venture has forayed into Ghana, Benin, Cameroon, Togo and four other markets, propelling it as the top supplier of parboiled rice in Eastern India.
Started as a husking outlet in 1924, its visionary founder, Madan Mohan Halder, was determined to make the best quality of rice available to every kitchen in Bengal.
With time, the venture expanded in the last few decades by incorporating technology and state-of-the-art machines without compromising on the quality of products.
Halder Ventures is not restricted to only the commercial field as it engages in multifarious social activities. For a decade, it has been the organiser of the Madan Mohan Halder Challenge Shield Football Tournament, which is the most-awaited sporting event in Birbhum.
The tournament started in 1990 at the behest of Ahmadpur Players' Association which gradually metamorphosed into the biggest sporting carnival of the area as several football teams from across the state flock together to take part.
Not only this, the tournament dedicates a slot for women's exhibition matches to motivate local women to play soccer.
Being the golden jubilee year for the Ahmedpur Players' Association, the shield tournament has turned into a festival with an increased budget and the growing interest of locals.
Prabhat Kumar Halder, chairman of Halder Ventures Ltd, said, "We believe in the immense potential of sports for building a strong and healthy society. Madan Mohan Halder Challenge Shield is not just a football tournament but more than that. It inspires the youths of Birbhum to take up physical exercise, build team unity, and develop sportsman spirit. We are proud to stand wholeheartedly with the tournament which is not only a homage to my father's illustratious legacy but also to encourage the youths to be the flagbearer of this sporting activity.
Also Read: