100 Residents Evacuated After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Noida Four-Storey Building

New Delhi/Noida: About 100 residents were rescued after a massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in Naya Gaon Gali No. 1 of Sector 87 under the Phase II police station area of ​​Noida late on Tuesday night. No casualties have been reported.

The intense fire forced the residents to run to the roof of the building to save their lives. However, they were trapped on the roof until personnel from the fire brigade rescued them. The fire has been brought under control.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said, "Six fire tenders and hydraulic platforms were dispatched to the spot from the nearest and other fire stations. An LPG cylinder exploded on the first floor of the building, and the entire apartment was engulfed in smoke. About 100 people were trapped on the roof and were rescued by firefighters. The fire is under control, and there has been no loss of life."

On July 4, an AC caught fire at a housing society under the Bisrakh Police Station area of Greater Noida West. No loss of life was reported in the incident, and the fire was extinguished by three fire tenders. All items in the flat were reduced to ashes in the fire.

Locals said they noticed thick smoke emanating from the flat and informed the police and firefighters. The fire was so intense that it took quite longer for firefighters to douse the fire.