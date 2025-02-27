100 Marooned Devotees Rescued After Surge In Water Level Near Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Nearly 100 devotees from Haryana were marooned on an island due to the sudden rise of the water level in the Ganges near Janaki Jhula of Rishikesh on Thursday. Hearing them screaming, the water police force team deployed near the Janki Ghat rescued them.

"On the occasion of Mahashivratri, about 100 devotees from Haryana went to Janaki Jhula Ghat for bathing. Due to the low water level, all the devotees swam to the island formed in the middle of the Ganges. After some time, the water level increased rapidly and all of them got stuck on the island and started screaming out of panic," Pradeep Chauhan, inspector at the Muni Ki Reti police station, said.

"On hearing the sound, water police personnel Rajendra Singh, Ravi Rana, Videsh Chauhan, Pushkar Rawat, Mahendra Chaudhary, who were on duty near Janaki Jhula Ghat, risked their lives and rescued the devotees from the island and brought them to safer places," Chauhan added.

The devotees thanked the police for saving their lives. The sudden surge in water level is not new as it has happened several times earlier due to the release of excess water from Tehri Dam. This time, the devotees were caught unaware as they went to the island instead of bathing at the ghat.