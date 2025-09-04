100-Feet Breach Submerges Kashmir's Low-Lying Neighbourhoods

Srinagar: A major breach on the embankment in Kashmir’s Jhelum River submerged large-scale residential areas, prompting the evacuation of inhabitants.

The breach in Budgam’s Shalina area occurred at midnight after water initially spilled over the bund but gradually eroded the earth, leading to a 100-foot-long opening.

Over 9000 people were shifted to safer places after water breached embankments in several districts, including Anantnag and Budgam districts, since yesterday, with residents shifting to safety.

Kashmir Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control department, Showkat Hussain, said the 100 feet submerged multiple neighbourhoods. He said that they tried to plug the breach by using sandbags, but the pressure of water was quite high.

A senior engineer said the slipover of the water started late at night, and they placed sandbags at the spot. “But the pressure of the water was so high that our teams were removed from the spot for their safety. The breach occurred at 1:30 am, and it was followed by evacuation,” the officer who was monitoring the situation from the control room.

Over dozens of small breaches and spill overs were stopped by placing sandbags or diversions in Jhelum from Anantnag, where it originates, towards northern Kashmir, he added.

The breaches come despite the consolidation of embankments along the rivers and flood channels in the aftermath of the 2014 floods, which ravaged the Valley. The flood mitigation plan has come under scrutiny after the recent excessive precipitation triggered a flood-like situation.

The river originating in south Kashmir travels through several districts in the Valley and has a water carrying capacity of 41,000 cusecs between Sangam, where several tributaries converge in Anantnag district and Padshahi Bagh in Srinagar.

But the river, according to Hussain, was carrying 40000 cusecs despite Sangam, where several tributaries meet the river in Anantnag, flowing six feet above the danger mark (21 feet) since Wednesday.

It was the departure from the past massive deluge in 2014 when 38000 cause marks overtopped the water discharge, ravaging large parts of the Valley, including the capital Srinagar.

"We were awake and were almost outside to keep watch on the water level that was increasing by each hour," said a woman who was moving outside alongside her family to safety. "The water rushed in no time, inundating our neighbourhood. We were scared and rushed to the upper floor for safety."

The breach spurred rumours and panic, spurring a night-long vigil, particularly in vulnerable areas falling along river embankments in the Valley. The capital Srinagar's commercial hub saw a rare footfall late at night after people returned to their establishments to shift merchandise to safer places. Nazir Ahmad of Srinagar's Habba Kadal said that he slept in the morning after staying awake the whole night due to flood fear.

