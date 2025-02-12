ETV Bharat / bharat

100-Day Action Plan For 'Viksit' Delhi As Bureaucrats Prepare For New BJP Govt

New Delhi: With a BJP-led government taking charge in Delhi likely next week, bureaucrats are busy preparing a 100-day action plan to implement "Viksit Delhi" and pending central schemes like Ayushman Bharat and combat sewer overflows and waterlogging, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra in a recent meeting with heads of departments directed them to submit their action plan by Thursday. According to the chief secretary's directives, the action plan should focus on targets to be completed within a period of 15 days, monthwise and 100 days.

All department heads have also been directed to start preparing draft cabinet notes for the schemes or projects that the new BJP government may launch after taking oath of office.

The General Administration Department (GAD) of Delhi government will compile the action plan for 100 days and keep it ready for presentation before the new government, the officials said.

The health department has been asked to prepare a cabinet note to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme that was not implemented in Delhi by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, they said.

During the campaigning for the assembly polls, all the top BJP leaders promised to implement the scheme immediately after coming to power.

The scheme provides free treatment to the beneficiaries up to Rs 5 lakh each, with an additional Rs 5 lakh cover from the state government.

The department heads were also instructed to start working on various other central government schemes that were not implemented in Delhi by the previous government, the officials said.