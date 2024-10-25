ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Years After Defeating CM Hemant Soren, Ex-BJP MLA Now A JMM Nominee

Ranchi: The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Friday released its fifth list for the assembly polls, announcing former BJP legislator Lois Marandi as its nominee from the Jama seat.

The list contained only the name of Marandi who had defeated Chief Minister Hemant Soren in 2014 from Dumka. She defected from the BJP after not getting a ticket and joined the JMM on October 21 along with two other former legislators - Kunal Sarangi and Lakshman Tudu. Lois Marandi, a former minister, said it was "painful" to part ways with the BJP after serving it for 24 years.

"The BJP in 2014 scripted a historic win in Dumka, which was considered a JMM bastion. But it honoured the women who are brought to the party from outside and not those who dedicated their entire life for them," she had said.

In 2014, she defeated Hemant Soren by a margin of 5,262 votes in Dumka but lost to him in 2019 by around 13,000 votes. She lost the 2020 by-election as well to JMM's Basant Soren as the CM vacated the seat to retain Barhait. The JMM announced a total of 43 candidates for the elections to the 81-seat assembly.

Out of the 43 seats the JMM had contested in the 2019 elections, it won 30 and came second in five constituencies. Elections to the 81-member house will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting is scheduled for November 23.