10-year-old Kerala Boy With Stunning IT Skills Sets New Barrier To Achieving Greatness

Malappuram: One would be taken aback to discover the computer skills of Adith R, a 10-year-old Class V student at Nilambur Paramba GUP School in Malappuram. He has already achieved remarkable feats in the world of information technology and developed extraordinary skills in computer technology that many in the industry have taken notice of.

Adith's journey into the world of computers began during the Covid-19 period, when his grandmother bought him an old laptop to attend online classes. Little did anyone know that this seemingly simple gesture would ignite a fire that would propel Adith into the world of programming and game development. Initially, Adith dreamed of becoming a game developer and a computer engineer. However, his aspirations have now grown to the point where he envisions creating a tech empire comparable to Google.

Adith with a laptop in his school. (ETV Bharat)

He has already developed two games — a 3D game and a 2D game. What's even more impressive is the pace at which he accomplished this feat. It took him just two days to create the 3D game, while the 2D game was completed in a mere half-day. Adith's inspiration for game development came from his curiosity about a logo he came across while playing a game and a random YouTube video he stumbled upon about game creation. These moments ignited a passion for game development and set Adith on a path to mastering coding and design.

But his talents aren't restricted to game development as he has already built the website for his school, a task that took him over two months to complete. The process of refining and modifying the site is still in progress. Through this project, Adith demonstrated his incredible ability to pick up new skills independently. He acquired the knowledge necessary for website creation by attending free courses online and watching instructional videos on YouTube. His self-driven approach to learning has set him apart from peers, highlighting his determination to master new technologies.

Adith has developed a portal for his school. (ETV Bharat)

When it comes to hacking, Adith is clear about his take. "I only do ethical hacking," he says, emphasising his focus on using computer skills for positive and constructive purposes. This ethical approach to hacking aligns with Adith's commitment to making a difference in the world of technology.

In addition to his programming and development skills, Adith has ventured into the world of content creation. He has launched his own YouTube channel, Adith2025, to share his knowledge with the world. On this platform, he teaches coding, shares game development tips and explores the vast possibilities within the IT field. His channel aims to inspire others to explore the world of technology and to demystify the process of learning the art of coding.

Adith's mastery in technology has gone beyond the realms of the district. (ETV Bharat)

Adith plans to be even more active on his YouTube channel during his post-exam holidays. His determination to continue learning and sharing his knowledge is a testament to his commitment to both personal growth and helping others. With his impressive grasp of IT skills and entrepreneurial spirit, Adith is undoubtedly a name to watch out for in the coming years.

In a world where technology is rapidly changing, Adith's story serves as an inspiring reminder that age is not a barrier to achieving greatness. With his talent, dedication and a vision for the future, this young prodigy is set to make waves in the tech world — and perhaps even change it.