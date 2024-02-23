10 Lesser Known Facts About Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi

Mumbai/Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. Fondly, known as 'Sir', Joshi served in all the four houses - Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Joshi, who is survived by his son Unmesh, also worked as Union Minister. He was also Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Mumbai's Mayor.

Here are 10 lesser facts about Manohar Joshi.