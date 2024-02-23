10 Lesser Known Facts About Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi

Mumbai/Hyderabad: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. Fondly, known as 'Sir', Joshi served in all the four houses - Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Joshi, who is survived by his son Unmesh, also worked as Union Minister. He was also Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Mumbai's Mayor.
Here are 10 lesser facts about Manohar Joshi.
- Manohar Joshi was an avid cricket lover and served as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the body which is affiliated to the Board of Control in India (BCCI). He served as MCA President from January 1, 1992 till 2001 and was succeeded by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
- He founded the Kohinoor Technical Institute (KTI), one of the finest and first institutions for vocational training. Established in 1967, KTI is a pioneer in vocational training for technical courses. KTI started with a single centre at Dadar in Mumbai, and has now grown into a national network of over 70 centres across six states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
- He was a doctorate from the University of Mumbai and he did his PhD on his party Shiv Sena, which was founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray.
- He founded the Jagatik Marathi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. When he was the Chief Ministership, he organised Advantage Maharashtra Conference to promote industrial investments in Maharashtra. He also arranged a programme known as Agro Advantage Maharashtra for farmers and also organised an exhibition displaying information on advanced technology in the field of agriculture.
- He authored a book Swachh Mumbai; Harit Mumbai in Marathi, which focussed on the problems relating to environment and Clean Mumbai Movement.
- During his tenure as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he set up a Kala Academy in Mumbai and instituted the Maharashtra Bhusan Award - the state's highest award. He also organised the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan at Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai.
- Known for his memory, punctuality and sense of humour, Joshi's friendship cut across party lines. A successful politician and businessman, Joshi, was a well-read man with elephantine memory, and had knowledge of various subjects.
- Joshi spent 76 days behind bars with Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray in 1969.
- He was instrumental in the construction of a number of fly-overs in Mumbai. He also conceived and started the construction of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Project, Krishna Valley Irrigation Project and schemes like 'Tanker-free Maharashtra Scheme.'
- He held the Office of the Mayor of Mumbai during 1976-77. He was also the Chairman of All India Council of Mayors for a brief time.