10 Flights Cancelled at Chennai Airport For Second Consecutive Day Amid Border Tensions

Chennai: For the second day in a row, 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The cancellations come in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

In retaliation, the Indian Army launched a surprise attack called ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday. After this, the Indian government placed restrictions on airspace to ensure safety, which affected flight services. As a result, five departures and five arrivals were cancelled at Chennai airport on May 8.

Details of the 10 Cancelled Flights

Departures from Chennai

Air India Express to Hindon (Ghaziabad)

Air India to Mumbai – 8:00 AM

Air India to Mumbai – 9:35 AM

IndiGo to Chandigarh – 11:10 AM

SpiceJet to Shivamogga – 2:00 PM

Arrivals to Chennai

Air India from Mumbai – 8:55 AM

IndiGo from Chandigarh – 10:25 AM

Air India from Mumbai – 11:40 AM

SpiceJet from Shivamogga – 1:10 PM

Air India Express from Hindon (Ghaziabad) – 6:10 PM

According to airport authorities, some of the cancelled flights were scheduled to pass through restricted airspace zones directly or via connecting routes through other cities.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates and travel advisories. These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Read more: Operation Sindoor: Over 300 Flights Cancelled As 25 Airports Shut Temporarily After Indian Strikes