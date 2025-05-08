ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Flights Cancelled at Chennai Airport For Second Consecutive Day Amid Border Tensions

Due to India-Pakistan border tensions after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport for the second consecutive day.

Ten flights cancelled at Chennai Airport for the second day in a row due to rising border tensions. (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

Chennai: For the second day in a row, 10 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border. The cancellations come in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

In retaliation, the Indian Army launched a surprise attack called ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday. After this, the Indian government placed restrictions on airspace to ensure safety, which affected flight services. As a result, five departures and five arrivals were cancelled at Chennai airport on May 8.

Details of the 10 Cancelled Flights

Departures from Chennai

  • Air India Express to Hindon (Ghaziabad)
  • Air India to Mumbai – 8:00 AM
  • Air India to Mumbai – 9:35 AM
  • IndiGo to Chandigarh – 11:10 AM
  • SpiceJet to Shivamogga – 2:00 PM

Arrivals to Chennai

  • Air India from Mumbai – 8:55 AM
  • IndiGo from Chandigarh – 10:25 AM
  • Air India from Mumbai – 11:40 AM
  • SpiceJet from Shivamogga – 1:10 PM
  • Air India Express from Hindon (Ghaziabad) – 6:10 PM

According to airport authorities, some of the cancelled flights were scheduled to pass through restricted airspace zones directly or via connecting routes through other cities.

Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates and travel advisories. These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

