10 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested In Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi Says Over 3700 Infiltrators Identified In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Sunday arrested 10 Bangladeshi nationals including three women and a juvenile, from Bhubaneswar railway station for alleged unauthorised entry into Odisha without any Passport, Visa or valid travel document(s).

Receiving tip-off, STF conducted raid at the railway station and apprehended the 'illegal immigrants' when, during interrogation, they disclosed that they belong to Bangladesh and had crossed the border illegally through their agent near Dhubri border in Assam. They were enroute to Bengaluru on train when police nabbed them at the Bhubaneswar station.

Police also seized seven mobile phones, some Bangladeshi currency and Indian currency notes from their possession.

"As these Bangladeshi Nationals have entered India without any passport, visa or any travel document, by suppressing their real identity, they face serious charges under sections 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946. A case was registered and all the accused persons were arrested and forwarded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway," said a senior police official.

Those apprehended have been identified as agent Md Hasim (46), Sojib Khan (24), Allam Shaika (41), Md Azeem (40), Dilara Sheikh alias Altaf (45), Md Soha Talukdar (36), Karima Begum (25), Monira Begum (30), Sahana Begum (45), and another juvenile, who is 14-year-old.

"Based on relevant information, a team led by senior official Rashmi Patnaik arrested the Bangladeshi nationals following a raid at Bhubaneswar station. Six men, three women, and a juvenile was apprehended. Nine people have been sent to judicial custody. They are from poor and marginalised sections and work as daily wagers. The agent Mohammad Hasim, helped them cross the Assam-Bangladesh border and took them to Dhubri in Assam by auto-rickshaw. From there, they took a bus to Guwahati and then boarded train to go to Karnataka. During the raid at Bhubaneswar railway station, all immigrants were arrested for illegally entering the country without a passport. Now, we will take agent Hasim into remand. All aspects of this case will be thoroughly investigated, said STF SP Rabi Satapathy.

The SP further informed that two Central Intelligence Bureau teams have also been apprised to gather more information in this regard. Further steps will be taken based on the information, said Satapathy.

3700+ Infiltrators In Odisha!

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday revealed in the Assembly that nearly 3700-3800 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants have been identified across the state. In response to a query in the House, CM Majhi said, "Kendrapara has the highest number of infiltrators at 1649, followed by 1112 in Jagatsinghpur, 655 in Malkangiri, 199 in Bhadrak, 106 in Nabarangpur, and 17 in Bhubaneswar."

"A team comprising police personnel has been formed in each district. They have been instructed to identify the infiltrators in their respective areas and ensure their early deportation. In the last 10 years, criminal cases have been registered against 41 Bangladeshi infiltrators. No infiltrator has been identified in Balasore; however, it has been found that five Bangladeshis are facing criminal proceedings," the chief minister stated.

Infiltration Big Concern For Odisha

Expressing concerns, senior journalist Ambika Prasad Kanungo stated that the actual figures could be way beyond the government data. "There are many infiltrators roaming around in the Bhubaneswar city markets. A few days ago, they were caught selling conch shells during the day and drugs at night. A case was filed and they were arrested. If you look at the Bangladeshis in Kolkata, they are not involved in any riots or disputes. But as far as Rohingyas are concerned, most have criminal mindset. Many of these people are involved in drug smuggling, fake notes, stealing vehicles, and other crimes. Immigrants need to have a prior government approval before coming to any place," the journalist said.

