1 Killed, Another Injured in Gang War in Ludhiana, Case Filed

A man was killed and another was injured in a gang war between two groups in Ludhiana. A case has been registered by PAU police station and investigations are underway.

Ludhiana: In a suspected case of gang war, one person from a group was killed and another from a separate group was injured after the two groups resorted to firing in Ludhiana's Pratappure area in the wee hours today, police said.

"A man identified as Suraj Sharma alias Babbu died in the clash while another man named Harpreet was seriously injured. Harpreet was admitted to a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment," an officer of PAU police station said.

The incident has triggered panic among the locals. According to the preliminary investigation, clashes between two groups broke out at around 4 am. Eye-witnesses said that several rounds of shots were exchanged between them. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Suraj's body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. The officer of PAU police station said that footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area are being collected. The footage will help in identification of the people involved in the crime, he said.

Doctors said that Harpreet was admitted with bullet injuries and was given necessary first-aid. He is now undergoing treatment, doctors added.

"The locals said that the members of both the groups were armed with firearms and sharp weapons. A clash ensued between them and members of both groups started firing bullets at the other. One person sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while another was seriously wounded. The case is being probed from all angles. The reason behind the clash is yet to be ascertained," the officer said.

