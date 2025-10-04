World-Class Alcon-Certified LASIK Suite, Right Here in Mumbai
Published : October 4, 2025 at 4:55 PM IST
In the world of eye care, Alcon-certified LASIK Suite is the gold standard, trusted by leading eye hospitals across the globe. Now, that very standard is available in Mumbai at Arohi Eye Hospital; widely regarded as one of the best eye hospitals in Mumbai, where cutting-edge technology meets decades of surgical expertise. As more patients opt for this advanced procedure, Mumbai is fast emerging as a destination where global innovation and local excellence converge, and Arohi Eye Hospital is leading this transformation.
LASIK is not new, but not all LASIK is created equal. The Alcon certification is a mark of international excellence, ensuring that every procedure meets the same precision and safety benchmarks you would expect in world-class eye centres in the US or Europe. When a hospital is officially certified, it means they’ve met Alcon’s standards for equipment, training and surgical protocols. For patients in Mumbai, this means they no longer need to travel abroad for the highest quality of treatment, the future of vision correction is right here at home.
At Arohi Eye Hospital, that advanced touch comes through the WaveLight EX500 Excimer Laser and WaveLight FS200 Femtosecond Contoura Laser; all under Alcon’s umbrella. Both these lasers work together to deliver clearer vision with less discomfort and remarkable accuracy. Add to this a team of doctors with decades of experience, more than 30,000 successful surgeries, and the guidance of Dr. Shradha Goel, one of the most trusted eye specialists in Mumbai, and it’s clear why Arohi Eye Hospital has become synonymous with trust and excellence in LASIK surgery.
Dr. Shradha Goel, CEO & Chief Cataract & LASIK Surgeon at Arohi Eye Hospital, puts it best: “With Alcon-certified LASIK Suite, we’re giving our patients world-class results and the reassurance of global safety standards, right here in Mumbai.”
What makes Alcon-certified LASIK Suite at Arohi Eye Hospital truly transformative is its
speed, comfort, and recovery. The procedure is customized, taking 22,000 measurements of your cornea, takes less than 30 minutes for both eyes and is virtually painless. Most patients begin noticing sharper vision within hours, and many are able to return to work or daily activities within a day or two.
A Trusted Choice for Global Patients:
- Being Alcon-certified means the hospital passed tough benchmarks: everything from laser calibration to hygiene protocols is held to global standards.
- The precision of the WaveLight lasers helps deliver results that feel natural, crisp and long-lasting.
- Patients are in the hands of trained experts who use technology that’s recognized around the world.
The Clearer Future of Eye Care
In a world where digital lifestyles demand more from our eyes than ever before, treatments like Alcon-certified LASIK are helping people see clearly and live fully. At Arohi Eye Hospital, the commitment goes beyond medical outcomes; it’s about giving every patient the clarity to lead life on their own terms. For thousands who have walked through its doors, the journey from blurred vision to brilliance has been nothing short of life-changing. And as Arohi Eye Hospital continues to bring world-class innovation to Mumbai, the future of eye care in India has never looked clearer.