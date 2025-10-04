ETV Bharat / advertorial

World-Class Alcon-Certified LASIK Suite, Right Here in Mumbai

In the world of eye care, Alcon-certified LASIK Suite is the gold standard, trusted by leading eye hospitals across the globe. Now, that very standard is available in Mumbai at Arohi Eye Hospital; widely regarded as one of the best eye hospitals in Mumbai, where cutting-edge technology meets decades of surgical expertise. As more patients opt for this advanced procedure, Mumbai is fast emerging as a destination where global innovation and local excellence converge, and Arohi Eye Hospital is leading this transformation.



LASIK is not new, but not all LASIK is created equal. The Alcon certification is a mark of international excellence, ensuring that every procedure meets the same precision and safety benchmarks you would expect in world-class eye centres in the US or Europe. When a hospital is officially certified, it means they’ve met Alcon’s standards for equipment, training and surgical protocols. For patients in Mumbai, this means they no longer need to travel abroad for the highest quality of treatment, the future of vision correction is right here at home.



At Arohi Eye Hospital, that advanced touch comes through the WaveLight EX500 Excimer Laser and WaveLight FS200 Femtosecond Contoura Laser; all under Alcon’s umbrella. Both these lasers work together to deliver clearer vision with less discomfort and remarkable accuracy. Add to this a team of doctors with decades of experience, more than 30,000 successful surgeries, and the guidance of Dr. Shradha Goel, one of the most trusted eye specialists in Mumbai, and it’s clear why Arohi Eye Hospital has become synonymous with trust and excellence in LASIK surgery.